News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French legislative elections: What are the results?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-08 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French legislative elections: What are the results?
Report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Results of the French legislative elections are clear: neither the left coalition, nor the National Rally, nor Macron's party secured an outright majority to govern alone.
According to the numbers, 9.3 million voters chose the far-right, while 5.1 million voted for the left alliance. This indicates two significant trends: a rise in support for the far-right among French voters and the left's victory, which was made possible by substantial withdrawals among candidates, notably the Macronists.
Regarding representation within the left alliance, La France Insoumise emerged as the largest bloc with 71 seats, followed by the Socialist Party with 58, the Greens with 31, and the French Communist Party with nine. They garnered 25.33% of the votes in the second round.
The presidential alliance "Ensemble" came in second, securing 24.07% of the votes. Following them, the National Rally and its allies, representing the far-right, captured 37.25% of the votes in the second round.
How did the left win?
Each far-right candidate faced either a centrist or left-wing candidate, consolidating votes from Macronists and the left, the same for Macronists. This coalition strategy unified their electoral strength.
Additionally, except in Marseille, there were no far-right candidates in the second round in major cities.
Finally, the Republicans and their right-wing allies secured 8.60% of the votes and 66 seats in the new parliament. While the right did not achieve a majority, their political victory cannot be overlooked.
With the significant rise in popularity of the far-right in France, is there anything that can halt their momentum? What impact will this have on the 2026 presidential elections?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
French
Legislative
Elections
Results
Next
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03
The French Legislative Elections: The Left-Wing Alliance's Surge
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03
The French Legislative Elections: The Left-Wing Alliance's Surge
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Macron's Last-Minute Push: Battling the Far Right in French Legislative Elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Macron's Last-Minute Push: Battling the Far Right in French Legislative Elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
British Legislative Elections: A Potential Shift Towards Centre-Left Leadership
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
British Legislative Elections: A Potential Shift Towards Centre-Left Leadership
0
World News
2024-07-01
Polish PM warns of 'great danger' after French election results
World News
2024-07-01
Polish PM warns of 'great danger' after French election results
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-07
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-07
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-28
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
Lebanon News
2024-06-28
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:55
Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:55
Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements
0
Middle East News
15:52
Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq
Middle East News
15:52
Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
2
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
3
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
4
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
8
World News
06:24
Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now
World News
06:24
Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More