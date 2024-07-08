French legislative elections: What are the results?

2024-07-08
French legislative elections: What are the results?
French legislative elections: What are the results?

Report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Results of the French legislative elections are clear: neither the left coalition, nor the National Rally, nor Macron's party secured an outright majority to govern alone.

According to the numbers, 9.3 million voters chose the far-right, while 5.1 million voted for the left alliance. This indicates two significant trends: a rise in support for the far-right among French voters and the left's victory, which was made possible by substantial withdrawals among candidates, notably the Macronists.

Regarding representation within the left alliance, La France Insoumise emerged as the largest bloc with 71 seats, followed by the Socialist Party with 58, the Greens with 31, and the French Communist Party with nine. They garnered 25.33% of the votes in the second round.

The presidential alliance "Ensemble" came in second, securing 24.07% of the votes. Following them, the National Rally and its allies, representing the far-right, captured 37.25% of the votes in the second round.

How did the left win? 

Each far-right candidate faced either a centrist or left-wing candidate, consolidating votes from Macronists and the left, the same for Macronists. This coalition strategy unified their electoral strength.

Additionally, except in Marseille, there were no far-right candidates in the second round in major cities.

Finally, the Republicans and their right-wing allies secured 8.60% of the votes and 66 seats in the new parliament. While the right did not achieve a majority, their political victory cannot be overlooked.

With the significant rise in popularity of the far-right in France, is there anything that can halt their momentum? What impact will this have on the 2026 presidential elections?

