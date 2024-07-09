News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
All eyes are on Cairo and Doha, which are hosting indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.
During these negotiations, the head of the Israeli intelligence agency "Mossad," David Barnea, continues his meetings in Cairo with Egyptian and US officials regarding the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor, which extends along the Gaza-Egypt border. Israel has always stated that it wants to impose its control over the Philadelphi Corridor after its army withdraws from the border with Egypt to prevent weapon smuggling to Hamas. However, it may abandon this demand to recover the captives, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.
It is noteworthy that there has been talk of an Egyptian proposal indicating that Cairo is willing to help build an underground barrier to prevent weapons from passing into Gaza if Israel agrees to the exchange deal.
On the sidelines of the negotiations, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held talks with the head of the American Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, in the presence of Abbas Kamel, the head of Egyptian General Intelligence. The talks addressed the latest developments in joint efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement.
Following the conclusion of the Cairo talks, Burns is expected to head to Doha on Wednesday, as will Barnea, to discuss the details of the deal.
As negotiations continued to reach a hostage release agreement, the family of one of the Israeli captives, Daniella, re-published a video that Hamas had released months ago. In the video, Daniella pleads with officials to secure her release and accuses the Netanyahu government of abandoning her. According to some observers, this video aims to exert more political pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to quickly reach an agreement.
In summary, the situation in Gaza is currently described as follows: negotiations are ongoing, internal and external pressures are escalating, and the war continues, especially in Shuja'iyya in the northern part of the sector, where the Israeli army has announced the destruction of a network of tunnels belonging to Hamas.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Ceasefire
