Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts

2024-07-11 | 13:05
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

As the Israeli army intensifies its pressure on Hamas by urging residents to evacuate areas where it plans to fight and by tightening its conditions for withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor, the Rafah Crossing, and the Netzarim Corridor, the Israeli negotiating delegation has returned to Tel Aviv from Doha. They have reached preliminary principles for the deal and understandings on the contentious points.

Israelis circulated an US report indicating an agreement to establish a temporary Palestinian government in Gaza in the second phase, without control by either Israel or Hamas. A Palestinian force, trained by the United States and moderate Arab countries, will be responsible for security in Gaza. This force will be supported by about 2,500 employees from the Palestinian Authority, who have been approved by Israel.

These understandings will be discussed by the negotiating delegation with the Cabinet on Thursday. Information leaked by insiders suggests progress and hope for a close agreement, though there is concern among political and security entities that Netanyahu might succumb to coalition pressures, potentially obstructing the agreement.

Optimism is tied to the preliminary understandings on ending the war and the transition from the first to the second phase, along with the number of live Israeli hostages Hamas will hand over.

On the sidelines of the talks, it seems there is an Israeli-US understanding regarding Israel's demand to search Gazans returning to their areas to prevent Hamas militants from accompanying them. Israel requests the United Nations to oversee the crossing of Gazans with guarantees from Washington and reserves the right to resume fighting in any area to which Hamas militants return.

Although Hamas may oppose this clause, Israel has expressed its intention to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, the Rafah Crossing, and the Netzarim Corridor, initially demanding that there be no Hamas presence or Palestinian flags.

The Cabinet meeting to discuss the agreements reached in the Qatar summit convenes amidst ongoing escalations and rocket and drone strikes on both southern and northern fronts.
With the announcement of a serious injury to an Israeli from a Hezbollah drone, the army leadership has escalated its threats of increased assassinations and bombing in Lebanon. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held an assessment session in Metula with the Northern Command, emphasizing the importance of retrieving the hostages.

Amid efforts for the hostage deal and threats to intensify fighting in the south and north, Washington has agreed to send 1,500 medium-sized bombs to Israel, constituting half of the previously frozen quantity. The remaining half includes heavy bombs, with Israeli officials expressing their intent to pressure the United States for them, citing their necessity in potential operations against Lebanon first and then Gaza.

