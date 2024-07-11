News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-11 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
As the Israeli army intensifies its pressure on Hamas by urging residents to evacuate areas where it plans to fight and by tightening its conditions for withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor, the Rafah Crossing, and the Netzarim Corridor, the Israeli negotiating delegation has returned to Tel Aviv from Doha. They have reached preliminary principles for the deal and understandings on the contentious points.
Israelis circulated an US report indicating an agreement to establish a temporary Palestinian government in Gaza in the second phase, without control by either Israel or Hamas. A Palestinian force, trained by the United States and moderate Arab countries, will be responsible for security in Gaza. This force will be supported by about 2,500 employees from the Palestinian Authority, who have been approved by Israel.
These understandings will be discussed by the negotiating delegation with the Cabinet on Thursday. Information leaked by insiders suggests progress and hope for a close agreement, though there is concern among political and security entities that Netanyahu might succumb to coalition pressures, potentially obstructing the agreement.
Optimism is tied to the preliminary understandings on ending the war and the transition from the first to the second phase, along with the number of live Israeli hostages Hamas will hand over.
On the sidelines of the talks, it seems there is an Israeli-US understanding regarding Israel's demand to search Gazans returning to their areas to prevent Hamas militants from accompanying them. Israel requests the United Nations to oversee the crossing of Gazans with guarantees from Washington and reserves the right to resume fighting in any area to which Hamas militants return.
Although Hamas may oppose this clause, Israel has expressed its intention to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, the Rafah Crossing, and the Netzarim Corridor, initially demanding that there be no Hamas presence or Palestinian flags.
The Cabinet meeting to discuss the agreements reached in the Qatar summit convenes amidst ongoing escalations and rocket and drone strikes on both southern and northern fronts.
With the announcement of a serious injury to an Israeli from a Hezbollah drone, the army leadership has escalated its threats of increased assassinations and bombing in Lebanon. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held an assessment session in Metula with the Northern Command, emphasizing the importance of retrieving the hostages.
Amid efforts for the hostage deal and threats to intensify fighting in the south and north, Washington has agreed to send 1,500 medium-sized bombs to Israel, constituting half of the previously frozen quantity. The remaining half includes heavy bombs, with Israeli officials expressing their intent to pressure the United States for them, citing their necessity in potential operations against Lebanon first and then Gaza.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Negotiations
Next
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Diplomatic and Military Pressures Intensify Over Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Diplomatic and Military Pressures Intensify Over Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05
Israel: Attack on Gaza will not stop for any negotiations with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05
Israel: Attack on Gaza will not stop for any negotiations with Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-09
Washington tensions: Israeli War Cabinet reverses decision amidst Hamas negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-09
Washington tensions: Israeli War Cabinet reverses decision amidst Hamas negotiations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
0
World News
12:55
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
World News
12:55
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
G7 condemns Israel's settlement expansion in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
G7 condemns Israel's settlement expansion in West Bank
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
2
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
3
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More