News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14 | 12:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview
A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
A record of assassination attempts on US Presidents, the most recent being the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania. The former president was the third president to survive assassination attempts.
The incident most similar to Trump’s is the attempted assassination of former President Theodore Roosevelt in 1912 during his presidential campaign. On that day, John Flammang Schrank shot at him, wounding Roosevelt. He survived because a manuscript of a long speech in his pocket absorbed part of the bullet's force.
President Ronald Reagan also survived an assassination attempt in 1981, which was not politically motivated. John Hinckley Jr. shot at him outside the Washington Hilton Hotel in an attempt to gain the attention of Hollywood star Jodie Foster. Reagan was seriously injured but recovered after a short period.
Roosevelt, Reagan, and Trump’s luck did not extend to four American presidents who were assassinated. The first was President Abraham Lincoln, who was killed in 1865 at Ford’s Theatre in Washington by actor John Wilkes Booth, who shot Lincoln in the head while he was watching a play due to Booth's anger over Lincoln’s policies to abolish slavery.
In 1881, President James Garfield was shot by Charles Guiteau, who was bitter about not being appointed to a government position, at a train station in Washington, D.C. Garfield died several months later from his wounds.
In 1901, while visiting the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, President William McKinley was killed by Leon Czolgosz, who saw the president as a symbol of oppression amid the social and economic tensions facing the country at that time.
Six decades later, in 1963, the United States witnessed the most famous assassination of an American president when John F. Kennedy was killed in Dallas, Texas. Authorities accused Lee Harvey Oswald of shooting him while his motorcade passed, a incident that caused global shock and opened the door to numerous conspiracy theories. The political climate at the time was charged due to the Cold War, civil rights issues, and social unrest.
Today, the United States is experiencing a historic phase, leading up to one of the most challenging presidential elections in its history. The attempted assassination of Trump is a new incident added to his record of controversial events, making him one of the most unusual presidents in U.S. history.
News Bulletin Reports
US
Assassination
History
President
Next
Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:21
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
Lebanon News
04:21
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
0
World News
01:08
Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting
World News
01:08
Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting
0
World News
00:35
US President Biden spoke to Trump after rally shooting: White House
World News
00:35
US President Biden spoke to Trump after rally shooting: White House
0
Middle East News
2024-07-13
Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian rejects US pressure, praises Russia, China
Middle East News
2024-07-13
Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian rejects US pressure, praises Russia, China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
0
Sports News
2024-07-05
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Sports News
2024-07-05
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-08
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
2024-07-08
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
0
World News
06:59
Kremlin denounces violence in politics after Trump assassination attempt
World News
06:59
Kremlin denounces violence in politics after Trump assassination attempt
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
02:00
FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media
World News
02:00
FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14
Lebanon condemns Israel's attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14
Lebanon condemns Israel's attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp
3
Lebanon News
04:21
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
Lebanon News
04:21
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
4
World News
00:09
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
World News
00:09
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
5
World News
00:04
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
World News
00:04
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
6
Lebanon News
05:07
MP Hankach to LBCI: Jihad Azour remains opposition candidate against Frangieh
Lebanon News
05:07
MP Hankach to LBCI: Jihad Azour remains opposition candidate against Frangieh
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:17
Top Hamas official states military chief Mohammed Deif's 'fine' after Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:17
Top Hamas official states military chief Mohammed Deif's 'fine' after Israeli strike
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More