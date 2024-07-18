News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18 | 12:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination
A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
When we mention the Gulf countries in the summer, the first thing that might come to mind is the heat. But what do you think of this place as a summer destination?
The Asir region in the southwest of Saudi Arabia starts at the shores of the Red Sea and extends upward to the highest peak in the Kingdom. The weather here becomes cloudy and rainy at times, and the temperature sometimes doesn’t exceed the twenties even in the height of summer.
This region, which has seen a remarkable growth in the number of tourists—up by 22% over the last two years (2022 and 2023, according to the Saudi Ministry of Tourism)—is receiving significant attention from Saudi authorities. This is because it shows that tourism in the country can be more than just religious tourism and can support the positive numbers the sector has been achieving.
This as 60 million local and foreign tourists visited the Kingdom's tourist and religious sites in the first half of 2024, with 15 million of them coming from abroad.
If this pace continues, expectations suggest that this year will surpass 2023, which saw 109 million tourists, including 27 million from abroad.
The authorities aim to reach 150 million tourists by 2030, including 77 million foreigners.
To achieve these numbers, Saudi Arabia has relied on its human resources. Over the past five years, 500 young men and women have been trained in the tourism sector, which now accounts for 925,000 jobs.
Currently, the tourism sector makes up 5% of Saudi Arabia's economy, and the Kingdom's ambition is for this figure to reach 10% in line with its Vision 2030 to diversify its economy away from oil.
News Bulletin Reports
Saudi Arabia
Asir
Summer
Tourism
Next
Netanyahu and Military Leaders Agree on Philadelphi Corridor Amidst Gaza Conflict Disputes
Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-15
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Lebanon News
2024-07-15
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
0
World News
2024-07-16
US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark space cooperation agreement
World News
2024-07-16
US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark space cooperation agreement
0
World News
2024-07-16
China's Sungrow signs energy storage deal with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz
World News
2024-07-16
China's Sungrow signs energy storage deal with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Mikati to Visit Iraq Amidst Electricity Sector Financial Dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Mikati to Visit Iraq Amidst Electricity Sector Financial Dispute
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Netanyahu and Military Leaders Agree on Philadelphi Corridor Amidst Gaza Conflict Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Netanyahu and Military Leaders Agree on Philadelphi Corridor Amidst Gaza Conflict Disputes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17
Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17
Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-08
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-08
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
0
World News
14:06
Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister
World News
14:06
Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister
0
Middle East News
2024-04-03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
Middle East News
2024-04-03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
2
Lebanon News
00:46
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
00:46
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
15:22
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
15:22
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
4
Lebanon News
03:52
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
Lebanon News
03:52
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
5
Lebanon News
09:13
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:13
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
7
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
8
Lebanon News
04:20
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
04:20
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More