Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A Houthi-launched drone striking Tel Aviv near the US Embassy at 3 AM, propelled Iran into the core of Israeli security discussions and intensified evaluations of potential escalations along the Lebanese border.



The drone, which was not intercepted, was initially deemed a non-hostile target by Israeli defense units, leading to no prior warnings for residents. Security officials noted that the drone's precision and low-altitude trajectory surpassed radar detection capabilities.



Eyewitnesses in Jaffa reported that the drone flew level with the building it struck rather than descending from above.



The attack resulted in one Israeli killed and at least eight injured. The Israeli military is conducting strategic and technological investigations to identify the drone's specifications, labeling it a significant existential threat.



In an assessment meeting convened by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with military and intelligence leaders in attendance, Gallant highlighted the compounded threats following the US interception of three other drones aimed at Israel. He issued a stern warning to Iran, describing it as an octopus with tentacles extending through its regional proxies.



The session also reviewed measures to enhance air defense systems and operational and intelligence responses to the attack.



Israel acknowledged an intelligence lapse regarding the targeted US Embassy, coinciding with preparations for possible escalations with Hezbollah.



Military sources revealed that Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi delivered a message to US Central Command leader Michael Kurilla, including maps for potential ground operations in the event of war with Lebanon. The message outlined plans for ground maneuvers and increased armament to secure the northern borders and ensure the safety of northern residents.



The presentation of Israeli plans to American officials highlights the strategic cooperation between Washington and Tel Aviv.



With evidence of Iran arming its proxies in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen for a potential regional war, Israel urged the US to increase its military presence in the area promptly upon the initiation of the proposed ground campaign.



Moreover, Israel sought an American commitment to uphold its right to respond to any Hezbollah breaches of a potential agreement with Lebanon.