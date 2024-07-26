War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The urgent call for a ceasefire in Gaza is a recurring theme in recent high-level discussions involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Netanyahu received this call from Republican candidate Donald Trump on Thursday, urging an end to the hostilities.



Trump's call for a ceasefire mirrors a similar request made by Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, whose statement was seen by Israel as more severe than President Joe Biden's position and potentially detrimental to ongoing negotiations.



Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for his hardline stance, responded to Harris' remarks by stating, "The war will not stop, Madam Candidate."



In addition to Harris and Trump, Netanyahu also heard from Biden, emphasizing the necessity of concluding the war. The common thread in these discussions is the pressing desire to halt the war as soon as possible.



Why now?



Analysts consider that a ceasefire agreement would benefit both presidential candidates, particularly in swaying votes from Arab and Muslim communities in swing states critical to the election outcome.



Will this demand be implemented following Netanyahu's meetings in Washington?



Notably, Netanyahu assured American families with relatives held hostage by Hamas that he plans to send a new proposal to the organization in the upcoming days.