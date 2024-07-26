News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The urgent call for a ceasefire in Gaza is a recurring theme in recent high-level discussions involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu received this call from Republican candidate Donald Trump on Thursday, urging an end to the hostilities.
Trump's call for a ceasefire mirrors a similar request made by Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, whose statement was seen by Israel as more severe than President Joe Biden's position and potentially detrimental to ongoing negotiations.
Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for his hardline stance, responded to Harris' remarks by stating, "The war will not stop, Madam Candidate."
In addition to Harris and Trump, Netanyahu also heard from Biden, emphasizing the necessity of concluding the war. The common thread in these discussions is the pressing desire to halt the war as soon as possible.
Why now?
Analysts consider that a ceasefire agreement would benefit both presidential candidates, particularly in swaying votes from Arab and Muslim communities in swing states critical to the election outcome.
Will this demand be implemented following Netanyahu's meetings in Washington?
Notably, Netanyahu assured American families with relatives held hostage by Hamas that he plans to send a new proposal to the organization in the upcoming days.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
War
Resolution
Netanyahu
Ceasefire
US
Leaders
Next
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23
Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23
Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Gemayel to LBCI: Lebanon's right to solely armed army must be affirmed, warns of risks in partial implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Gemayel to LBCI: Lebanon's right to solely armed army must be affirmed, warns of risks in partial implementation of Resolution 1701
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Netanyahu's Postponement of Qatar Delegation Sparks Outrage in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Netanyahu's Postponement of Qatar Delegation Sparks Outrage in Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
World News
2024-04-14
Defense Secretary Austin: US ready to defend Israel against regional threats
World News
2024-04-14
Defense Secretary Austin: US ready to defend Israel against regional threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
2
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
3
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
4
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
5
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
7
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
8
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More