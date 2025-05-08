Chinese weapons provided by the United Arab Emirates have been found in the possession of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Amnesty International reported Wednesday.



The report said advanced weaponry, including guided bombs and howitzers re-exported from China by the UAE, had "been captured in Khartoum, as well as used in Darfur in a blatant breach of the existing U.N. arms embargo," Amnesty said in a statement.





AFP