Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The colors of the French flag were prominently displayed as France hosted the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games.



In an unprecedented display on the Seine River, far from the traditional stadiums, France presented its unique opening ceremony, which lasted three hours and 45 minutes.



Approximately 320,000 spectators watched the event from stands specially constructed along the riverbanks, while an additional 200,000 viewed it from the balconies of nearby buildings.



The ceremony began with a video of French football legend Zinedine Zidane running through the streets of Paris, carrying the Olympic torch after receiving it from comedian Jamel Debbouze. Shortly after, athletes from 205 countries paraded down the Seine on 85 boats.



The first boat carried the Greek delegation, representing the civilization that founded the Olympics and hosted the first Games, followed by the other national teams.



Lebanon was represented by taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun and swimming champion Simon Doueihy. The Palestinian delegation received a warm reception, in contrast to the Israeli delegation, which faced boos from some spectators.



The United States delegation preceded the host nation France, which concluded the parade of participating delegations.



The opening ceremony featured numerous musical performances, including American artist Lady Gaga and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura. Director Thomas Jolly highlighted French heritage through artistic performances and showcased Paris' historic landmarks.



French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a protocol speech under the rain, adding a dramatic touch to the evening.



The ceremony's grand finale was unforgettable.



Canadian superstar Celine Dion, defying the rare neurological illness that had kept her off the stage for nearly four years, performed "Hymne à l'Amour" by the legendary Edith Piaf.



This performance coincided with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, which soared above central Paris in a hot air balloon, signaling the start of the Games that will capture the world's attention in the upcoming days.