News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The colors of the French flag were prominently displayed as France hosted the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games.
In an unprecedented display on the Seine River, far from the traditional stadiums, France presented its unique opening ceremony, which lasted three hours and 45 minutes.
Approximately 320,000 spectators watched the event from stands specially constructed along the riverbanks, while an additional 200,000 viewed it from the balconies of nearby buildings.
The ceremony began with a video of French football legend Zinedine Zidane running through the streets of Paris, carrying the Olympic torch after receiving it from comedian Jamel Debbouze. Shortly after, athletes from 205 countries paraded down the Seine on 85 boats.
The first boat carried the Greek delegation, representing the civilization that founded the Olympics and hosted the first Games, followed by the other national teams.
Lebanon was represented by taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun and swimming champion Simon Doueihy. The Palestinian delegation received a warm reception, in contrast to the Israeli delegation, which faced boos from some spectators.
The United States delegation preceded the host nation France, which concluded the parade of participating delegations.
The opening ceremony featured numerous musical performances, including American artist Lady Gaga and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura. Director Thomas Jolly highlighted French heritage through artistic performances and showcased Paris' historic landmarks.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a protocol speech under the rain, adding a dramatic touch to the evening.
The ceremony's grand finale was unforgettable.
Canadian superstar Celine Dion, defying the rare neurological illness that had kept her off the stage for nearly four years, performed "Hymne à l'Amour" by the legendary Edith Piaf.
This performance coincided with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, which soared above central Paris in a hot air balloon, signaling the start of the Games that will capture the world's attention in the upcoming days.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Sports News
Paris
Olympics
France
Opening
Seine
Next
Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-26
Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor
World News
2024-07-26
Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor
0
World News
2024-07-22
Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics
World News
2024-07-22
Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics
0
World News
2024-07-12
Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics
World News
2024-07-12
Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics
0
World News
2024-06-28
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics
World News
2024-06-28
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
0
Variety and Tech
2024-06-22
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-06-22
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
15:30
Majdal Shams incident under close watch by US diplomats: Source affirms to LBCI
Lebanon News
15:30
Majdal Shams incident under close watch by US diplomats: Source affirms to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
2
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
3
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights
4
Lebanon News
06:58
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:58
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone
6
Lebanon News
15:07
Israel army states 'will prepare response' against Hezbollah after deadly rocket strike
Lebanon News
15:07
Israel army states 'will prepare response' against Hezbollah after deadly rocket strike
7
Lebanon News
14:58
Lebanon denounces civilian targeting, urges halt to hostilities
Lebanon News
14:58
Lebanon denounces civilian targeting, urges halt to hostilities
8
Middle East News
12:22
Israeli emergency services: Rockets strike Golan Heights, five people in critical condition
Middle East News
12:22
Israeli emergency services: Rockets strike Golan Heights, five people in critical condition
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More