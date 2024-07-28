News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Majdal Shams Mourning: Rocket Attack Sparks Outcry and Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-28 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Majdal Shams Mourning: Rocket Attack Sparks Outcry and Tensions
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Amid the funeral ceremonies for twelve children and youths killed in the targeted attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, and among thousands of participants, contradictory emotions prevailed among the Golan residents regarding the outcomes of what was considered the largest security incident in the north since the beginning of the war.
A few called for a harsh response against Lebanon and the targeting of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. However, the majority blamed Netanyahu's government for the deaths of their children, citing its stubborn policy of continuing the war and treating this occupied area as a second-class region. This group criticized the blatant discrimination between them and the Golan settlers, leaving them without the minimum guarantee of their security and without shelters.
Government ministers rushed to attend the funerals, but most were expelled by Golan youths, led by Bezalel Smotrich, who left quickly after being labeled a killer and a thug dancing on the blood of their children, as one young man shouted.
During the peak of the funeral ceremonies, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from Washington and immediately held a reduced consultation session with the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, and security leaders. This was followed by a session of the security cabinet, which witnessed heated discussions between representatives like Smotrich and Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called for an immediate war reaching Beirut and targeting Lebanon's infrastructure, and those who called for an exceptional and unprecedented response that would not deteriorate into a full-scale war.
Meanwhile, the army found it difficult to propose a middle-ground solution to respond to the incident during a meeting of the Northern Command, attended by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, where multiple plans were discussed along with the army's preparedness for war in Lebanon, awaiting political approval.
The Golan operation heightened the tension on the northern front. Security and political officials emphasized the importance of ending the war in Gaza and returning the prisoners, warning against the continuation of the government's policy towards the northern front without a decisive resolution.
The occupied Syrian Golan paid the heavy price on the northern front, while reports discussed in the security cabinet confirmed that Israel is not prepared to enter a wide-scale war with Lebanon, and it would be better not to embark on such a war due to the difficulty of predicting its repercussions, not only in terms of its potential regional expansion but also regarding the internal readiness for such a conflict.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
North Lebanon
Majdal Shams
Next
Incident in Majdal Shams: A Rocket Attack and Rising Tensions
Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:23
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
Lebanon News
13:23
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
0
Middle East News
01:54
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
Middle East News
01:54
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
0
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Incident in Majdal Shams: A Rocket Attack and Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Incident in Majdal Shams: A Rocket Attack and Rising Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-22
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'
World News
2024-07-22
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
0
Middle East News
01:54
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
Middle East News
01:54
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
2
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
3
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
4
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
5
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
6
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
7
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
8
Lebanon News
16:47
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:47
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More