Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29 | 12:37
High views
Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah
2min
Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Lebanon is currently in a state of anticipation due to Israeli threats of launching a major strike against Hezbollah following the incident in Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, where 12 people were killed by a rocket strike that Hezbollah denied responsibility for.

All available data and information confirm that the Israeli strike is imminent, but its timing and scale are still unknown. Efforts continued from Sunday night into Monday to ensure that the anticipated strike does not lead to further tension, escalation, or mistakes that could trigger an all-out war.

In this context, despite the lack of clarity from Israel, US efforts have managed to exclude Beirut, its southern suburbs, and civilian areas and infrastructure from being targeted.

The attacks are expected to focus on sites, installations, and weapon and ammunition depots of Hezbollah in the south, Bekaa, and even in Syria.

Reports indicate that on Saturday night, Israel attempted to launch a significant strike by targeting multiple Hezbollah locations in the south and Bekaa. They aimed at a site between the towns of Tarya and Chmstar, west of Baalbek, with a drone that fired two missiles, resulting in the complete destruction of a house.

According to Hezbollah sources, there have been attempts to persuade it not to retaliate against the anticipated Israeli strike. However, Hezbollah has completely rejected this notion and informed mediators that any strike would be met with a response.

Hezbollah sources clarified that any strike would be evaluated to determine the scale of the response: If civilians are targeted, civilians will be targeted in return; if military installations and personnel of the party are targeted, then Israeli military sites and personnel will be targeted in response.

