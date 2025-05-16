Italy and UAE to announce agreement on new AI center on Friday

16-05-2025 | 05:46
Italy and UAE to announce agreement on new AI center on Friday
Italy and UAE to announce agreement on new AI center on Friday

Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said during an event in Milan that Italy and the UAE will announce an agreement on Friday to establish an artificial intelligence center in Italy.

Reuters
 

