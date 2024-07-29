Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike

2024-07-29 | 12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
3min
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Normal traffic persisted at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport on Monday morning after several flights to Beirut were delayed or canceled due to widespread fears of an Israeli strike targeting Lebanon in response to the events in Majdal Shams.

Since no one can predict the timing of the strike, international airlines have announced the suspension of their flights to Lebanon until August 5th. These airlines include Germany's Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines.

Meanwhile, several low-cost airlines such as Transavia, Eurowings, Valuair, SunExpress, as well as other airlines such as Air France, and Royal Jordanian, canceled their flights on Monday and Tuesday.

Official information on the matter is still very limited, and many officials have refused to comment. 

However, it is certain that, along with the flight cancellations, many people in Lebanon who had planned to return in the coming days are now trying to reschedule their travel dates earlier out of fear of what might happen and to avoid the possibility of the airport closing.

Additionally, many embassies have advised their citizens against traveling to Lebanon and provided those already in the country with emergency instructions.

In contrast to the information circulating, the scene at the airport is quite busy, with a lot of activity in arrivals.

The news circulating about a potential Israeli strike, which is worrying many, began to surface on Sunday afternoon.

Although the fear is real, it has not affected the streets of Beirut. People are still attending concerts, nightlife events, and dining out as usual.

The situation in Lebanon today is challenging. Everyone is anxiously waiting to see what actions Israel will take and their potential impact. Despite the anxiety, people are trying to maintain their normal routines.

Meanwhile, airlines have either canceled their flights or are in the process of doing so. 

This disruption is occurring at the height of the tourist season, which Lebanese people depend on to support themselves through the winter amid inflation and the ongoing crisis.
 

Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah
Majdal Shams Mourning: Rocket Attack Sparks Outcry and Tensions
