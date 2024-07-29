News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Normal traffic persisted at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport on Monday morning after several flights to Beirut were delayed or canceled due to widespread fears of an Israeli strike targeting Lebanon in response to the events in Majdal Shams.
Since no one can predict the timing of the strike, international airlines have announced the suspension of their flights to Lebanon until August 5th. These airlines include Germany's Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines.
Meanwhile, several low-cost airlines such as Transavia, Eurowings, Valuair, SunExpress, as well as other airlines such as Air France, and Royal Jordanian, canceled their flights on Monday and Tuesday.
Official information on the matter is still very limited, and many officials have refused to comment.
However, it is certain that, along with the flight cancellations, many people in Lebanon who had planned to return in the coming days are now trying to reschedule their travel dates earlier out of fear of what might happen and to avoid the possibility of the airport closing.
Additionally, many embassies have advised their citizens against traveling to Lebanon and provided those already in the country with emergency instructions.
In contrast to the information circulating, the scene at the airport is quite busy, with a lot of activity in arrivals.
The news circulating about a potential Israeli strike, which is worrying many, began to surface on Sunday afternoon.
Although the fear is real, it has not affected the streets of Beirut. People are still attending concerts, nightlife events, and dining out as usual.
The situation in Lebanon today is challenging. Everyone is anxiously waiting to see what actions Israel will take and their potential impact. Despite the anxiety, people are trying to maintain their normal routines.
Meanwhile, airlines have either canceled their flights or are in the process of doing so.
This disruption is occurring at the height of the tourist season, which Lebanese people depend on to support themselves through the winter amid inflation and the ongoing crisis.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Beirut
Rafic Hariri International Airport
Israel
Strike
Majdal Shams
Flights
Next
Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah
Majdal Shams Mourning: Rocket Attack Sparks Outcry and Tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-28
Majdal Shams Mourning: Rocket Attack Sparks Outcry and Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-28
Majdal Shams Mourning: Rocket Attack Sparks Outcry and Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-28
Incident in Majdal Shams: A Rocket Attack and Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-28
Incident in Majdal Shams: A Rocket Attack and Rising Tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-11
South Korean President pledges 'reforms' following opposition victory
World News
2024-04-11
South Korean President pledges 'reforms' following opposition victory
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division
0
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
4
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports
5
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
6
Lebanon News
04:25
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Lebanon News
04:25
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
7
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
8
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More