A struggle against 'Israelization:' Druze resistance in the Golan Heights

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A struggle against &#39;Israelization:&#39; Druze resistance in the Golan Heights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A struggle against 'Israelization:' Druze resistance in the Golan Heights

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights has reignited the debate over the relationship between the Druze communities in the Golan and the occupied territories and Israel.

Since Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights in 1967 and its subsequent annexation in 1981, the Druze of the Golan have largely rejected Israeli citizenship, steadfastly maintaining their Syrian Arab identity. 

In the Israeli-occupation part of the Golan Heights, the region's four Druze villages are Buq'ata, Ein Qiniyye, Majdal Shams, and Mas'ade, home to 23,000 Druze residents.

These communities have preserved close ties with Syria, staunchly opposing Israel and viewing it as an occupying force. They have consistently refused military conscription in the Israeli army. 

Today, less than 10% of the Golan's Druze population has accepted Israeli citizenship.

In the immediate aftermath of the 1967 occupation, Druze resistance groups formed and initiated the 'Secret Resistance Movement,' which evolved from a military to a political and civil disobedience strategy during the 1980s. This was a practical approach to counteract the "Israelization" of the Golan Heights and the erosion of their identity.

For the Golan's Druze residents, even attempts at normalization with the occupation are unacceptable. This sentiment was evident in their recent confrontations with Israeli police in the northern Golan, protesting the construction of wind turbines in their villages.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Struggle

Israelization

Druze

Resistance

Golan Heights

LBCI Next
Regional stability at stake: Avoiding full-scale war as Hezbollah prepares inevitable response to Israel
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Hamas strongly condemns Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs, expresses solidarity with resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

Druze leaders reject Israeli threats to ‘exploit’ deadly rocket strike for ‘revenge’

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-29

Israel PM visits site of deadly Golan Heights rocket strike: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-29

Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional stability at stake: Avoiding full-scale war as Hezbollah prepares inevitable response to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:38

Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-06

IAEA chief arrives in Iran

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25

Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More