News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A history of conflict with Israel: The life and death of Ismail Haniyeh
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
4
min
A history of conflict with Israel: The life and death of Ismail Haniyeh
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
From imprisonment and multiple assassination attempts to the killings of family members and his own assassination, the feud between Israel and Ismail Haniyeh is long-standing and fraught with violence.
This deadly conflict culminated in Haniyeh's assassination in the heart of Tehran, marking a significant blow to Hamas.
Haniyeh's fight with Israel began in his youth when he was arrested in the early 1990s and detained for several years. Upon his release, he managed the office of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas.
During this period, Haniyeh witnessed the failed assassination attempt on Yassin in 2003, where he sustained minor injuries. After Yassin's assassination by Israel in 2004, Haniyeh's responsibilities within Hamas grew substantially.
Haniyeh's political triumph came in 2006 when he led Hamas to a sweeping victory in the Palestinian legislative elections, allowing him to assume the role of Prime Minister. His tenure was marked by significant challenges, including the Palestinian internal division and the Israeli siege on Gaza.
The internal division led to intense clashes between Hamas and Fatah, with Haniyeh's convoy being targeted in October 2006 in what was deemed an assassination attempt in Gaza. Haniyeh survived unscathed.
Less than two months later, on December 15, 2006, another assassination attempt on his convoy resulted in the death of one of his guards and injuries to five others, including his son Abdel Salam and political advisor Ahmed Youssef.
Israel did not attempt to assassinate Haniyeh for eight years until the outbreak of the "Protective Edge" operation in 2014.
On June 28, 2014, Israeli airstrikes demolished Haniyeh's home in the Shati refugee camp, though he miraculously survived.
Haniyeh continued his leadership within Hamas, eventually being elected as the head of the political bureau in 2017. He remained in Gaza until late 2019 when he embarked on a tour of several countries and did not return due to the ongoing siege and security pressures.
This move was part of a broader strategy to strengthen Hamas' international presence and ensure his safety, allowing him to continue political and diplomatic efforts more effectively. Despite aligning against the Syrian regime and Hezbollah during the Syrian war, Haniyeh successfully navigated the political landscape.
Since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood War, Tel Aviv has relentlessly targeted Haniyeh's associates in Gaza while he remained in Doha. These targeted killings have resulted in the deaths of 60 members of his family.
Since the start of the war, an Israeli attack killed 14 relatives of Haniyeh in a single strike.
On April 10, six more family members, including three of his sons and several grandchildren, were killed in an airstrike on their vehicle in the Shati refugee camp during Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Two months later, on June 24, another Israeli attack killed ten more family members in their home in Shati camp.
Haniyeh commented on the incident, emphasizing that his family members were martyrs like all Palestinians.
The targeting of Haniyeh's family has been a severe pressure tactic, but assassination attempts on him have been a recurring theme. His assassination marks a profound loss for Hamas, stripping the organization of one of its most influential leaders on both the internal and international political stages.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
History
Conflict
Israel
Life
Death
Ismail Haniyeh
Next
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
A struggle against 'Israelization:' Druze resistance in the Golan Heights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
0
Middle East News
10:09
Aboul Gheit urges international pressure on Israel to prevent regional conflict
Middle East News
10:09
Aboul Gheit urges international pressure on Israel to prevent regional conflict
0
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
0
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
0
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
0
Middle East News
12:50
Israel PM to deliver televised statement Wednesday evening
Middle East News
12:50
Israel PM to deliver televised statement Wednesday evening
0
Sports News
2024-07-06
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
2024-07-06
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:32
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
05:32
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
3
Lebanon News
15:48
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
15:48
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
4
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
6
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
7
Lebanon News
17:24
Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
17:24
Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor
8
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More