News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In response to recent high-profile assassinations in Lebanon and Iran, Israel has significantly bolstered its defense systems, including the deployment of long-range, precision-guided missiles from its Arrow defense system.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant closely inspected the army's preparedness to respond, elevating the state of alert and readiness to its highest levels.
Gallant did not directly address the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, focusing instead on what he termed a successful response to the incident in Majdal Shams.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened security meetings with top officials to evaluate potential targets in Lebanon, including high-ranking Hezbollah figures and its infrastructure, while also preparing for anticipated retaliations from Hezbollah and Iran.
The assassinations were met with praise from Israeli ministers and officials, who hailed them as major successes.
However, security experts warned that the upcoming days would be more challenging than anticipated before these operations.
While Tel Aviv promptly acknowledged its successful operation in Lebanon, it has not officially confirmed involvement in Haniyeh's assassination.
Nonetheless, Israeli ministers and media outlets have celebrated what they described as a significant victory, signaling Israel's return to its glory.
Unofficial reports suggest that a long-range drone operated by the Israeli Air Force carried out the assassination, supported by precise intelligence from military and Mossad operatives. These reports hint that intelligence was potentially gathered through local agents or advanced, nearly invisible surveillance drones.
At the same time, security and military officials agreed that the sequence of the two operations put the Al-Aqsa Flood War in a strategic shift.
As Hezbollah's response is awaited, large areas of southern Israel bordering Gaza and central regions extending to Hadera and Haifa in the north have been placed on high alert.
The airspace has been restricted, and operations at Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended.
Anticipating retaliation, Tel Aviv has also heightened security at its international embassies.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Retaliation
Israel
Defense
Posture
Assassinations
Next
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
A struggle against 'Israelization:' Druze resistance in the Golan Heights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-21
Potential retaliation: Israel's defense questioned after Houthi attack
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-21
Potential retaliation: Israel's defense questioned after Houthi attack
0
Middle East News
15:53
Iran's Khamenei orders 'direct strike' on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing, NYT reports
Middle East News
15:53
Iran's Khamenei orders 'direct strike' on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing, NYT reports
0
Middle East News
06:04
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel does not seek war escalation, but prepared for all scenarios
Middle East News
06:04
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel does not seek war escalation, but prepared for all scenarios
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
US Secretary of Defense: War between Israel and Hezbollah not inevitable
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
US Secretary of Defense: War between Israel and Hezbollah not inevitable
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
A history of conflict with Israel: The life and death of Ismail Haniyeh
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
A history of conflict with Israel: The life and death of Ismail Haniyeh
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
0
Lebanon News
15:00
Rubble removal operations continue in Beirut's suburbs after Israeli strike, death toll reaches six
Lebanon News
15:00
Rubble removal operations continue in Beirut's suburbs after Israeli strike, death toll reaches six
0
Lebanon News
12:49
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates Beirut southern suburbs strike toll to five deaths
Lebanon News
12:49
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates Beirut southern suburbs strike toll to five deaths
0
World News
14:34
US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions
World News
14:34
US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:32
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
05:32
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
2
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
17:24
Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
17:24
Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor
4
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs
5
Lebanon News
07:14
Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights
Lebanon News
07:14
Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights
6
Lebanon News
11:18
Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday
Lebanon News
11:18
Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday
7
Lebanon News
06:00
MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel
Lebanon News
06:00
MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More