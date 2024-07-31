Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In response to recent high-profile assassinations in Lebanon and Iran, Israel has significantly bolstered its defense systems, including the deployment of long-range, precision-guided missiles from its Arrow defense system.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant closely inspected the army's preparedness to respond, elevating the state of alert and readiness to its highest levels.



Gallant did not directly address the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, focusing instead on what he termed a successful response to the incident in Majdal Shams.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened security meetings with top officials to evaluate potential targets in Lebanon, including high-ranking Hezbollah figures and its infrastructure, while also preparing for anticipated retaliations from Hezbollah and Iran.



The assassinations were met with praise from Israeli ministers and officials, who hailed them as major successes.



However, security experts warned that the upcoming days would be more challenging than anticipated before these operations.



While Tel Aviv promptly acknowledged its successful operation in Lebanon, it has not officially confirmed involvement in Haniyeh's assassination.



Nonetheless, Israeli ministers and media outlets have celebrated what they described as a significant victory, signaling Israel's return to its glory.



Unofficial reports suggest that a long-range drone operated by the Israeli Air Force carried out the assassination, supported by precise intelligence from military and Mossad operatives. These reports hint that intelligence was potentially gathered through local agents or advanced, nearly invisible surveillance drones.



At the same time, security and military officials agreed that the sequence of the two operations put the Al-Aqsa Flood War in a strategic shift.



As Hezbollah's response is awaited, large areas of southern Israel bordering Gaza and central regions extending to Hadera and Haifa in the north have been placed on high alert.



The airspace has been restricted, and operations at Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended.



Anticipating retaliation, Tel Aviv has also heightened security at its international embassies.