Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03 | 12:46
High views
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
3min
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
The state has been preparing for the worst not just due to today's escalating threats of a large-scale war. Ever since Hezbollah entered the conflict to support Gaza from the south, both the public and private sectors have implemented emergency measures.

These measures have encompassed various vital sectors. Director General of the Ministry of Economy, Mohammad Abou Haidar, assured LBCI that the stockpile of food supplies, including both basic and luxury items, is sufficient for at least three months.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Economy has been informed by supermarket owners across all branches that there is no rush to buy food and supplies; rather, the situation remains normal. "The movement is not almost normal, but very normal in supermarkets," confirmed Abou Haidar.

However, in anticipation of any emergency, especially following recent developments, and in coordination with the ministry, food importers have distributed stored food supplies evenly across different warehouses in various regions. This has been done to ensure the needs of all regions are met if war breaks out.

The essential food commodity is wheat, which is also available in storage for at least two months with the General Directorate of Grains, while the private sector imports large quantities without subsidies.

It is true that petroleum derivatives, especially fuel oil, are not stored. However, the movement of fuel oil tankers is normal to this day, and shipments are being unloaded as usual.

On the other hand, domestic gas is available for at least a month with companies, in addition to the gas already stored in homes. It is noteworthy that oil import companies have been granted permits to maintain a strategic reserve, usually designated for emergencies, for the Red Cross, hospitals, factories, and essential transportation.

Meanwhile, since the day following the war, the Ministry of Health has taken measures encompassing hospitals, medical supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Health to make agreements by mutual consent to purchase medicines, secure diesel, and take any necessary measures to ensure the availability of medical supplies. At the same time, hospitals have put themselves on standby to face any scenario.

Additionally, the government has authorized the Minister of Public Works to resort to agreements by mutual consent in case Beirut Airport, seaports, or infrastructure are bombed, to repair them quickly without going through administrative routines.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

War

Israel

The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
