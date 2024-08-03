News
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03 | 13:06
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
If you're considering a trip to Spain, you might not be very welcome. If you're determined, be warned about potential water fights or road closures!
Thousands of Spaniards have recently been protesting in various tourist cities and islands against the massive influx of tourists, which is driving up prices and increasing living costs for locals.
Like Spain, residents of other European areas are struggling with a surge in tourism that is putting pressure on infrastructure, healthcare services, waste management, and the environment.
This reality has prompted some authorities to take measures to mitigate the impacts of mass tourism. For example, Venice, Italy, has introduced a €5 fee for anyone wishing to visit its canals. Meanwhile, Amsterdam, Netherlands, has opted to increase the tourist tax and Barcelona has decided to reduce the number of licenses for tourist rental apartments and convert them back to residential use.
These measures against tourism coincide with the effects of climate change, which are affecting Southern and Eastern Europe, leading to fluctuating weather conditions that deter tourists due to high temperatures and heavy rain.
Given this tourism crisis facing Europe, we must ask: What could Lebanon do to benefit, especially since it boasts favorable weather and competitive tourist attractions?
Lebanon can ensure security and political stability, begin infrastructure reforms, implement price controls in the market and intensify tourism campaigns with attractive packages for foreign visitors.
The road is certainly long, and this represents another missed opportunity added to the list of lost chances.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Variety and Tech
Tourism
Lebanon
Europe
Crisis
