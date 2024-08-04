News
Hope for justice: Will the Beirut Port Blast investigation move forward despite obstacles?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hope for justice: Will the Beirut Port Blast investigation move forward despite obstacles?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On February 6, 2023, a turning point was reached in the Beirut port explosion investigation.
At that time, the lead investigator, Judge Tarek Bitar, postponed sessions involving judges and politicians that had previously been scheduled. This delay stemmed from two significant decisions by Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat.
The first decision was the release of 17 detainees at once, including an American citizen named Mohammad Ziad Al-Awf. The second was the prohibition of the Public Prosecution Office from cooperating with Bitar, thereby hindering the execution or notification of any of Bitar’s decisions.
A year and a half later, will these decisions be overturned with Oueidat’s retirement and Judge Jamal Hajjar assuming his role?
Hajjar is aware that reinstating Bitar would appease one segment of the Lebanese population but provoke another. This potential provocation is a reminder of the tensions of the Tayouneh incident, making Hajjar's annulment of Oueidat's decisions challenging.
Additionally, the issue of trying ministers before the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers remains, with Speaker Nabih Berri insisting on this constitutional process.
Sources informed LBCI that Hajjar proposed to Bitar the separation of the cases involving civilian and security officials from those involving judges and ministers in the port explosion investigation, allowing Bitar to determine all responsibilities and draft the indictment.
However, this proposal was not well-received by Bitar, who saw no justification for such separation and no timeline for starting investigations with politicians and judges.
Consequently, the case remains in limbo.
Bitar is seriously considering proceeding with the investigations and notifications through civilian representatives to conclude his inquiries.
The question remains whether Hajjar will recuse himself due to a potential conflict of interest, as he hails from the same town of Chhim as Oueidat, who is indicted by Bitar and is related by marriage to one of the defendants, Hani Al-Hajj Shehadeh.
Practically, Hajjar’s recusal would lead to the case's closure since the remaining six public prosecutors may be legally unable or unwilling to take on the case.
As of now, there are no answers to assuage the wounds of the families of the victims of the August 4 explosion.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hope
Justice
Beirut Port
Blast
Investigation
Obstacles
