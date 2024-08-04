New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As sirens blare across northern and southern towns and GPS signals face disruption, the residents of Tel Aviv are gripped with fear following an attack by a Palestinian from the West Bank, which left two dead and several injured.



Against this backdrop, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened his weekly cabinet meeting with more threats on multiple fronts.



Netanyahu's threats come as security assessments conclude that Israel faces potential retaliation from five different fronts simultaneously. There is also uncertainty about the United States' ability to provide a missile defense system akin to the one deployed during the Iranian attack on Israel in April, especially with Iran's response now tied to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.



Israeli officials have expressed concerns about the difficulty both Israel and the United States might face in dealing with the anticipated attack, urging preparedness for significant casualties.



Meanwhile, security agencies are contemplating a preemptive strike on Lebanon.



The wartime atmosphere and state of emergency come amid conflicting internal reports. The Israeli military has revealed a shortage of 10,000 soldiers necessary to fight on the Hezbollah front alone.



The discussion about the home front highlights significant deficiencies in shelters and safe areas across most towns. While residents of northern cities in the Galilee are being urged to evacuate, no alternative accommodations have been provided.



Additionally, thousands of factories have shut down indefinitely, and international airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel, leaving at least 150,000 Israelis without clear answers about their return or potential assistance from embassies.