News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Journey - من الأوّل
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As sirens blare across northern and southern towns and GPS signals face disruption, the residents of Tel Aviv are gripped with fear following an attack by a Palestinian from the West Bank, which left two dead and several injured.
Against this backdrop, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened his weekly cabinet meeting with more threats on multiple fronts.
Netanyahu's threats come as security assessments conclude that Israel faces potential retaliation from five different fronts simultaneously. There is also uncertainty about the United States' ability to provide a missile defense system akin to the one deployed during the Iranian attack on Israel in April, especially with Iran's response now tied to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Israeli officials have expressed concerns about the difficulty both Israel and the United States might face in dealing with the anticipated attack, urging preparedness for significant casualties.
Meanwhile, security agencies are contemplating a preemptive strike on Lebanon.
The wartime atmosphere and state of emergency come amid conflicting internal reports. The Israeli military has revealed a shortage of 10,000 soldiers necessary to fight on the Hezbollah front alone.
The discussion about the home front highlights significant deficiencies in shelters and safe areas across most towns. While residents of northern cities in the Galilee are being urged to evacuate, no alternative accommodations have been provided.
Additionally, thousands of factories have shut down indefinitely, and international airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel, leaving at least 150,000 Israelis without clear answers about their return or potential assistance from embassies.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Threats
Anticipation
Multi-Front
Attack
Fear
Israel
Military
Shortages
Next
Hope for justice: Will the Beirut Port Blast investigation move forward despite obstacles?
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
0
Middle East News
2024-07-19
Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack
Middle East News
2024-07-19
Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hope for justice: Will the Beirut Port Blast investigation move forward despite obstacles?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hope for justice: Will the Beirut Port Blast investigation move forward despite obstacles?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:06
White House: US moving aircraft carrier to Middle East purely for defensive reasons
World News
09:06
White House: US moving aircraft carrier to Middle East purely for defensive reasons
0
Lebanon News
06:27
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
Lebanon News
06:27
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
2
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
3
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
5
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
6
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
7
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More