New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As sirens blare across northern and southern towns and GPS signals face disruption, the residents of Tel Aviv are gripped with fear following an attack by a Palestinian from the West Bank, which left two dead and several injured. 

Against this backdrop, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened his weekly cabinet meeting with more threats on multiple fronts.

Netanyahu's threats come as security assessments conclude that Israel faces potential retaliation from five different fronts simultaneously. There is also uncertainty about the United States' ability to provide a missile defense system akin to the one deployed during the Iranian attack on Israel in April, especially with Iran's response now tied to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Israeli officials have expressed concerns about the difficulty both Israel and the United States might face in dealing with the anticipated attack, urging preparedness for significant casualties. 

Meanwhile, security agencies are contemplating a preemptive strike on Lebanon.

The wartime atmosphere and state of emergency come amid conflicting internal reports. The Israeli military has revealed a shortage of 10,000 soldiers necessary to fight on the Hezbollah front alone.

The discussion about the home front highlights significant deficiencies in shelters and safe areas across most towns. While residents of northern cities in the Galilee are being urged to evacuate, no alternative accommodations have been provided. 

Additionally, thousands of factories have shut down indefinitely, and international airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel, leaving at least 150,000 Israelis without clear answers about their return or potential assistance from embassies.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Threats

Anticipation

Multi-Front

Attack

Fear

Israel

Military

Shortages

LBCI Next
Hope for justice: Will the Beirut Port Blast investigation move forward despite obstacles?
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03

Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-19

Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22

Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hope for justice: Will the Beirut Port Blast investigation move forward despite obstacles?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03

Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03

Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:06

White House: US moving aircraft carrier to Middle East purely for defensive reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-26

Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:07

Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:20

Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More