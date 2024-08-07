Comparing Air Power: Israel's Advanced Fighter Jets vs. Iran's Growing Drone Capabilities

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07 | 12:48
High views
Comparing Air Power: Israel&#39;s Advanced Fighter Jets vs. Iran&#39;s Growing Drone Capabilities
3min
Comparing Air Power: Israel's Advanced Fighter Jets vs. Iran's Growing Drone Capabilities

A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Between Iran, which is expected to respond to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, and Israel, which is on high alert, there is a significant disparity in the quality and quantity of their air forces.

However, the story is different when it comes to drones.

Iran's air force includes older aircraft like the F4, F5, and F15, all dating back to the Shah's era. Even the Russian MiG-29 and Sukhoi 24 planes obtained after the Islamic Revolution are outdated and have not been modernized.

A key reason for Iran's lack of air force development is international sanctions. However, Iran is expected to receive Sukhoi 35 jets from Russia in the coming months, which are among the best.

On the other hand, Israel's air force boasts some of the world's best aircraft, including the F14, F15, F16, and F35, with advanced radar capabilities, modern equipment, and defense systems.

According to military experts, no fighter jet can fly for more than an hour and a half without refueling. Israel's advantage lies in its ability to refuel its jets mid-air and use allied airports for refueling stops.

When it comes to drones, Iran, which has developed the Shahed drones, is nearly on par with Israel, which possesses Hermes 900 and 450 drones as drone manufacturing technology is accessible and relatively easy to come by, and laser-guided missile systems are widely available on the market. Drones have a longer flight range compared to fighter jets, capable of flying between 24 and 36 hours due to their small size and low fuel consumption.

Thus, the equation is clear: Israel has the upper hand in fighter jets, while Iran can rely on its drones to create a kind of aerial "balance of terror." The remaining question is about Hezbollah's aerial capabilities, as it receives drones from Iran while also developing them locally.
 

