Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Some view it as inevitable, while others see it as an event that could transform the region and shift the global balance of power. This is the potential comprehensive war between Hezbollah and Israel, and the question is: how might such a conflict unfold if it occurs? 

Many Western newspapers and think tanks have rushed to address this question.

CNN argues that both sides have been preparing for the next war since the July 2006 conflict, presenting a scenario where Hezbollah launches between 2,500 and 3,000 rockets and shells daily for weeks, targeting Israeli military sites and cities. Ironically, the newspaper notes that Hezbollah fired about 4,000 rockets during the 2006 war, which lasted 34 days, averaging only 117 rockets per day.

In 2006, Israeli warplanes bombed Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, but according to the newspaper, the next war could see Hezbollah targeting Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. The report adds that Haifa, which was hit by Hezbollah rockets in 2006, may face attacks on additional cities deeper within Israel.

The US Center for Strategic and International Studies revealed that Hezbollah possesses between 120,000 and 200,000 rockets, including tens of thousands of short-range, unguided ballistic missiles like the Zilzal-1 and Zilzal-2, which can carry over half a ton of explosives, as well as guided missiles like the Fateh-110, of which Hezbollah has several hundred.

The report indicates that Israel will rely on the Iron Dome system to intercept the barrage of rockets from Hezbollah. However, given the enormous volume, this system might come under significant strain, forcing Tel Aviv to respond with intensive airstrikes aimed at destroying rocket launch platforms and weapon storage facilities.

The center also anticipates that the conflict might escalate to a limited ground invasion of Lebanon by Israel.

In addition to the intensity of the rocket fire, Israel faces a new challenge in the form of drones, which have proven effective in penetrating defenses and reaching military targets. The principle of "unified fronts" or "theater integration" has also emerged as a new factor. 

The next war, if it happens, might not be confined to Hezbollah and Israel alone but could involve other parties, such as the Houthis and Islamic resistance groups in Iraq. The leader of one of these groups, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, has stated that if the US supports an Israeli attack on Lebanon, US interests in the region, particularly in Iraq, will become targets.

With all these analyses, any scenario for the onset and potential expansion of the war is plausible, but its outcome and results remain contingent on the battlefield.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Hezbollah

War

Israel

Lebanon

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Kamala Harris’s Strategic Choice: Why Tim Walz Was Selected as Her Running Mate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Comparing Air Power: Israel's Advanced Fighter Jets vs. Iran's Growing Drone Capabilities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-23

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-07-12

X 'deceives' users with blue checks, breaking digital rules: EU

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Egypt requests its airlines to avoid Iran airspace for three hours on Thursday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More