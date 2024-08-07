Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms

A report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

“The enemy might resort to breaking the sound barrier over the Dahieh suburbs."

With this statement, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah began his speech on Tuesday, placing it within the context of the psychological warfare that Israel is waging against Lebanon.



But was the sound that shattered windows and alarmed Lebanese actually a breach of the sound barrier? The answer is both yes and no.



The sound that terrified residents of Beirut and Mount Lebanon was caused primarily by a breach of the sound barrier and secondly by mock Israeli air raids. But what’s the difference between the two?



The sound barrier refers to the speed at which sound waves travel through the air, reaching 1235 km/h. When an aircraft moves at a speed equal to or exceeding the speed of sound, it is said to be breaking the sound barrier, creating a sonic boom.



On the other hand, a mock raid is a military tactic from World War II where aircraft fly at high speeds and close to the ground, creating a sonic boom to induce fear and confusion without actually conducting an attack.



So, while the sound barrier is a physical phenomenon occurring when an aircraft exceeds the speed of sound, a mock raid is a military tactic used to create a psychological effect. In both cases, the result is the same: fear.







