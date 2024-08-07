Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07 | 12:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms

A report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
“The enemy might resort to breaking the sound barrier over the Dahieh suburbs."
 
With this statement, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah began his speech on Tuesday, placing it within the context of the psychological warfare that Israel is waging against Lebanon.

But was the sound that shattered windows and alarmed Lebanese actually a breach of the sound barrier? The answer is both yes and no.

The sound that terrified residents of Beirut and Mount Lebanon was caused primarily by a breach of the sound barrier and secondly by mock Israeli air raids. But what’s the difference between the two?

The sound barrier refers to the speed at which sound waves travel through the air, reaching 1235 km/h. When an aircraft moves at a speed equal to or exceeding the speed of sound, it is said to be breaking the sound barrier, creating a sonic boom.

On the other hand, a mock raid is a military tactic from World War II where aircraft fly at high speeds and close to the ground, creating a sonic boom to induce fear and confusion without actually conducting an attack.

So, while the sound barrier is a physical phenomenon occurring when an aircraft exceeds the speed of sound, a mock raid is a military tactic used to create a psychological effect. In both cases, the result is the same: fear.



Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Sonic Boom

Mock Raids

Sound Barrier

Israel

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Kamala Harris’s Strategic Choice: Why Tim Walz Was Selected as Her Running Mate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Comparing Air Power: Israel's Advanced Fighter Jets vs. Iran's Growing Drone Capabilities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-23

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-07-12

X 'deceives' users with blue checks, breaking digital rules: EU

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Egypt requests its airlines to avoid Iran airspace for three hours on Thursday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More