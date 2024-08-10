News
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-10 | 12:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In the early hours of Saturday, Israel committed a massacre at Al-Taba'een school in Gaza, resulting in at least 100 deaths.
This attack is seen as another attempt by Israel to pressure Hamas into accepting a prisoner exchange deal on Israel's terms, a stance Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to compromise on, even if it means jeopardizing the entire deal, according to Israeli security sources.
By carrying out Saturday's massacre, Israel has positioned itself at a crossroads.
Israel either does not want a prisoner exchange at all, a view held by some Israeli and international entities. Alternatively, the Israeli military believes that intensifying the war will push Hamas to accept the deal.
Amid these scenarios and ongoing developments on the northern front with Lebanon, families of the Israeli hostages have increased pressure on Netanyahu to make concessions to advance the deal.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army has intensified training in the north, anticipating a potential response from Hezbollah. A new security assessment suggests that Iran might back down from its planned attack on Israel.
During this time, details of Israel's proposal, which Netanyahu refuses to compromise, have been revealed.
The proposal includes maintaining Israeli military control over the Philadelphi Corridor and deploying the army along its length, ensuring Hamas does not retain control of the Rafah crossing, and finally, agreeing to a guarantee regarding the return of Gazans to the north, to be negotiated between the parties.
Regarding the release of Israeli hostages, Israel demands the identification of those included in the deal under what is termed as a humanitarian release, increasing the number to more than 30.
On the issue of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, including those serving life sentences, Israel insists on its right to veto the number and identity of these prisoners, demanding their relocation outside the Gaza Strip.
Israeli sources warn that insisting on these terms could eliminate the last chance for the return of Israeli hostages alive to their homes.
Given this situation, Israel remains on high alert, uncertain about the nature of the anticipated attacks from various fronts. All eyes are on the upcoming negotiation session on Thursday amid concerns that the talks might collapse as long as Netanyahu holds firm to his conditions.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
School
Massacre
Israel
Netanyahu
Prisoner
Deal
Death
Toll
