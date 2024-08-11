News
Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations
2024-08-11 | 12:27
Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations
A report by Yazbek Wehbeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not hesitated since deciding to respond to the October 7 attack, stating that his goal will only be achieved by eliminating the Hamas movement.
By the end of November, he rejected extending a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, which had facilitated the exchange of a number of prisoners and detainees and allowed for limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Instead, he increased the level of strikes and targeting.
While there were reciprocal conditions set by both sides in negotiations mediated by Washington, Cairo, and Doha, Netanyahu’s personal obstinacy prevented the success of any other deal. Initially, the dispute focused on the number of prisoners and detainees. Netanyahu refused to release prisoners serving life sentences, especially prominent figures.
Later on, the Israeli Prime Minister imposed conditions on delivering aid to Gaza, specifying who would inspect and distribute it.
Netanyahu obstructed a ceasefire agreement for the fourth time when he called for the Israeli army to remain in the Gaza Strip for a specified period after the war, a condition that even the US considered excessive. He then proposed that local tribes should govern the Strip.
On the fifth attempt, Netanyahu obstructed the deal by adding new conditions, including preventing fighters from returning to northern Gaza by keeping the army at the Netzarim junction, maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor between Rafah and Egypt, and allowing Israel to resume fighting until its war objectives were met.
The sixth round of negotiations in Doha, scheduled for Thursday, August 15, cannot be guaranteed to be decisive given Netanyahu’s obstinacy, despite increasing US pressure on him.
Netanyahu has repeatedly used the logic of force as any deal approached success in order to sabotage it. He attacked the city of Rafah in May 2024, then targeted Al-Mawasi under the pretext of assassinating Mohammad Deif in July, and at the end of the month, he ordered the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Netanyahu claims that entering any unbalanced deal will inevitably lead to the disintegration of the coalition government, with extremist ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich threatening to withdraw.
His fundamental position is clear: he wants to eliminate Hamas and rejects the broader solution of a two-state solution. Consequently, all signs indicate that Thursday’s meeting will not bring positive developments, as Netanyahu does not want a comprehensive ceasefire and will find excuses to prolong this war until the US presidential elections.
