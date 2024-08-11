News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Rising Costs and Benefits of Hosting the Olympics: A Global Perspective
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-11 | 12:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The Rising Costs and Benefits of Hosting the Olympics: A Global Perspective
A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Despite the excitement and enthusiasm of the Olympics, the eagerness of cities to host the event has been steadily declining. For the 2004 Games, 11 cities submitted bids, but a decade later, that number had dropped to just two!
The reason? The exorbitant costs: from improving infrastructure and expanding roads and airports, to building facilities for athletes, security costs, and constructing world-class stadiums.
Many of these stadiums become abandoned after the event.
Imagine that over the last 60 years, every host country, without exception, has exceeded their planned budget. Revenue from ticket sales, sponsors, TV broadcast rights, and tourism during the Games often hasn't been enough to cover costs, and has resulted in losses instead.
For example, the 1976 Montreal Games left the Canadian government and its people with a debt lasting 30 years. The Athens 2004 Olympics saw irresponsible spending that increased Greece's debt and contributed to the Greek financial crisis. Similarly, the 2016 Rio Games faced protests due to their cost, leaving the government in debt and unable to pay its employees.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, delayed by a year due to COVID-19, cost two billion dollars just for the postponement, making it the most expensive ever with a total cost exceeding 15 billion dollars—equivalent to building 1,200 elementary schools in Japan!
On the other hand, some cities have managed to benefit and make a profit from the Olympics, such as Los Angeles in 1984, which took advantage of existing facilities rather than building new ones, and Atlanta in 1996, which followed the same approach.
All eyes are now on the Paris 2024 Games, which are set to cost around 9 billion dollars, the lowest since 2000. Paris is also relying on existing venues, and the city hopes to generate a profit, with the French central bank predicting positive economic growth during the Games.
However, beyond the financial figures, the Olympics hold greater significance. It’s an opportunity for the host city to gain international attention and take pride in hosting this historic event that unites the world in celebrating talent, excellence, and respect.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Variety and Tech
Olympics
Paris
France
Economy
Next
Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
0
World News
2024-07-22
Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics
World News
2024-07-22
Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics
0
Sports News
2024-08-08
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
Sports News
2024-08-08
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Recreating the Departed: The Rise of Digital Immortality Through AI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Recreating the Departed: The Rise of Digital Immortality Through AI
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Ukrainian Tanks in Kursk: The First Major Incursion into Russian Territory Since WWII
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Ukrainian Tanks in Kursk: The First Major Incursion into Russian Territory Since WWII
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-18
Biden still experiencing mild Covid symptoms
World News
2024-07-18
Biden still experiencing mild Covid symptoms
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
0
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
2
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
4
Lebanon News
05:20
PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party
Lebanon News
05:20
PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party
5
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:32
UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:32
UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources
7
Middle East News
07:35
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border
Middle East News
07:35
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border
8
Middle East News
06:11
Iranian acting FM Ali Bagheri says Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly
Middle East News
06:11
Iranian acting FM Ali Bagheri says Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More