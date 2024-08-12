Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel is on high alert due to escalating tensions in its northern region near Lebanon and shifting assessments regarding potential retaliatory actions from Iran and Hezbollah.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged his cabinet ministers to maintain silence and refrain from making security-related statements about Iran and Hezbollah, emphasizing the critical nature of the upcoming days.



The Israeli Air Force has been bolstered, and military leaders have toured various bases to assess readiness. The Deputy Chief of Staff reviewed the preparedness at the Nevatim Airbase, particularly in light of the new combat equipment and weapons provided by the United States.



The surprise came from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who announced that Israel was the one obstructing the prisoner exchange deal.



New scenarios estimate Iran is preparing for a more extensive response than the April strike.



According to security agencies, the response was delayed due to French pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to hold off until after the Olympic Games.



Israel's preparations for a potential response focus on several scenarios: a solo attack by Iran targeting the south and center, an attack by Hezbollah, and a coordinated assault from multiple fronts.



Concurrently, Tel Aviv faces increasing challenges from Hezbollah's missiles and drones, as only one out of nine defensive missiles launched by Israel successfully intercepted Hezbollah's projectiles on Sunday night. This has led to a reassessment of the types of weapons Hezbollah is using and the need for appropriate defensive systems.



Amidst this security turmoil, Hamas announced its decision not to participate in the prisoner exchange negotiations on Thursday, instead calling for implementing a proposal previously agreed upon with US President Joe Biden.



Israel interprets this announcement as part of the psychological warfare led by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to gain more concessions in the deal. At the same time, efforts continue to persuade Netanyahu to make compromises.



There is a prevailing consensus in Israel that intensifying the war in Gaza is the only strategy to force Sinwar to progress toward a near-term deal.