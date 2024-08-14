Moving Cameras and Shoes Hanging on the Wall: Unraveling the Mystery Behind this Family’s Grave

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Moving Cameras and Shoes Hanging on the Wall: Unraveling the Mystery Behind this Family’s Grave
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Moving Cameras and Shoes Hanging on the Wall: Unraveling the Mystery Behind this Family’s Grave

A report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Moving cameras and shoes hanging on the house’s wall reflect the peculiar practices of those living inside a house in Kfarshima. There, you can find a house, trees, and many tools, with a room just a few meters from the house where five bodies were found.

Inside the house, a woman asks everyone who enters about her son, Christo. However, Christo was being interrogated at the Hadath police station by the Internal Security Forces.

His statement reveals that the five bodies belong to his father, Habib, and four of his brothers: George, Khalil, Bashar, and Elias. The room is the family’s burial site, and the residents are aware of it. 

According to Christo, the burials began in the room in 1986. Notably, Christo’s statement revealed that his brother Elias, whom neighbors and authorities believed to be alive, actually died on July 26th, just two weeks ago. Christo confirmed that he buried Elias himself without informing anyone or having a religious figure present to honor his brother’s wish.

Christo’s statement further noted that his father and brothers Bashar and Elias died of natural causes, while Khalil committed suicide with a hunting rifle in 2000. He added that Khalil had killed his brother George in 1986 with a Kalashnikov rifle.

Forensic teams, accompanied by a coroner, inspected the bodies and collected DNA samples to verify that they indeed belonged to the family members as Christo described. The coroner confirmed that Elias’ death was natural. However, questions remain about Christo’s failure to report the deaths or arrange for a religious ceremony. 

Meanwhile, security forces obtained the DVR from the cameras placed on the house’s perimeter for review. The case has been referred to the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces for further investigation.
Investigators have interviewed a religious figure who confirmed knowledge of the room where the family members were buried.

The case came to light on Tuesday after the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate received additional complaints about improper actions, thefts, and strange behaviors by brothers Christo and Elias. However, upon raiding the premises, the five bodies were discovered in the room.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Kfarshima

Investigation

LBCI Next
US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Sudanese Peace Talks in Geneva Falter Amidst Army's Withdrawal and Humanitarian Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Escalating Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Political Solutions and International Reactions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US Military Escalation in the Middle East: New Assets and Support for Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

FPM Vice President for Political Affairs says to LBCI: No benefit in keeping members who don't follow party decisions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More