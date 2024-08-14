Moving Cameras and Shoes Hanging on the Wall: Unraveling the Mystery Behind this Family’s Grave

A report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Moving cameras and shoes hanging on the house’s wall reflect the peculiar practices of those living inside a house in Kfarshima. There, you can find a house, trees, and many tools, with a room just a few meters from the house where five bodies were found.



Inside the house, a woman asks everyone who enters about her son, Christo. However, Christo was being interrogated at the Hadath police station by the Internal Security Forces.



His statement reveals that the five bodies belong to his father, Habib, and four of his brothers: George, Khalil, Bashar, and Elias. The room is the family’s burial site, and the residents are aware of it.



According to Christo, the burials began in the room in 1986. Notably, Christo’s statement revealed that his brother Elias, whom neighbors and authorities believed to be alive, actually died on July 26th, just two weeks ago. Christo confirmed that he buried Elias himself without informing anyone or having a religious figure present to honor his brother’s wish.



Christo’s statement further noted that his father and brothers Bashar and Elias died of natural causes, while Khalil committed suicide with a hunting rifle in 2000. He added that Khalil had killed his brother George in 1986 with a Kalashnikov rifle.



Forensic teams, accompanied by a coroner, inspected the bodies and collected DNA samples to verify that they indeed belonged to the family members as Christo described. The coroner confirmed that Elias’ death was natural. However, questions remain about Christo’s failure to report the deaths or arrange for a religious ceremony.



Meanwhile, security forces obtained the DVR from the cameras placed on the house’s perimeter for review. The case has been referred to the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces for further investigation.

Investigators have interviewed a religious figure who confirmed knowledge of the room where the family members were buried.



The case came to light on Tuesday after the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate received additional complaints about improper actions, thefts, and strange behaviors by brothers Christo and Elias. However, upon raiding the premises, the five bodies were discovered in the room.