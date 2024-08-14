Post-Olympics Challenge: Macron Faces Political Crisis and Urgent Decisions

2024-08-14 | 12:43
Post-Olympics Challenge: Macron Faces Political Crisis and Urgent Decisions
Post-Olympics Challenge: Macron Faces Political Crisis and Urgent Decisions

A report by Mario Doueiri, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
As the Paris Olympics come to an end, it is now time for French President Emmanuel Macron and his partners to address the political crisis France is facing following the recent elections.

To recap, before the Olympics, Macron dissolved the National Assembly after the far-right made significant gains in the European Parliament elections. He called for early parliamentary elections in mid-July. 

This political maneuver resulted in a divided parliament with three major blocs, none holding a majority. The largest bloc is the left, encompassing all its variations from traditional to extremist. Next is Macron’s bloc, allied with the center-right, and finally, the far-right.

Following these results, Gabriel Attal's government resigned. Macron initially rejected the resignation before accepting it, with the condition that the government remain as a caretaker administration until after the Olympics. Thus, the Games became Macron's "warrior's rest."

During this period, Macron effectively utilized the opportunity to enhance his image, appearing alongside sports heroes, sharing in the nation's joy, and using artistic displays to convey a strong political message about France as a land of coexistence, freedoms, and acceptance.
 
This image was both supported and criticized, particularly by conservative right-wingers, deepening the existing divisions created by the elections.

Now that the Olympics are over, Macron faces a crucial decision: appointing a new Prime Minister. This decision, promised by August 15, requires selecting someone with experience and the ability to unite the various parliamentary factions. As of now, no clear name has emerged. However, it is certain that the left-wing coalition, which holds the largest parliamentary bloc, will not easily cooperate with President Macron.

Days before the Games, Yaël Braun-Pivet was re-elected as President of the National Assembly. She is from Macron’s Renaissance party, which facilitates Macron’s nomination of a new Prime Minister since if the presidency of the Assembly had been held by the left, the likelihood of a veto would have been higher.

The complications do not end there. Macron also has to submit the state budget to the Council of State and financial bodies by mid-September, which must be reviewed and approved by the Cabinet before the end of September.

Thus, the end of the Olympics marks not only the end of a celebratory period but also the beginning of a race against time for Macron to stabilize the political situation in France. The coming days will be critical in determining whether Macron can overcome these challenges and lead France through this difficult phase.
 

