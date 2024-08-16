Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16 | 13:00
High views
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel
3min
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As the Israeli negotiating delegation returned from Qatar's Doha with no progress regarding the core problems, tensions escalated on two domestic fronts for Israel.

The most critical front is in the West Bank. 

Following Israel's decision to intensify operations against Palestinians, the Israeli government has been lenient with settlers who have ramped up their attacks, including invasions of towns, killings, and acts of vandalism. 

The most notable of these incidents occurred in the village of Jit, where over a hundred armed settlers stormed the area, killing 23-year-old Rashid Abdul Kader, injuring dozens, and causing extensive damage.

This policy has opened a new front for Israel, with repercussions that will impact various other fronts, according to security and military officials.

The second front involves the growing protests and demonstrations, which have become more violent following the revelation of a report presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The report detailed the conditions of hostages in Gaza and emphasized the need for an immediate deal and cessation of hostilities to preserve their lives. 

However, the leadership remained silent on the matter.

While Israelis await a glimmer of hope from Doha, the leadership continues to highlight the so-called greater threat from Iran and Lebanon. 

A senior official reported that Tel Aviv sent a warning to Iran through a third country, threatening a severe military response if Iran were to launch an attack on Israel, thereby disrupting the balance of power and deterrence.

On the diplomatic front, American and international pressures persist to prevent a regional war. 

In a meeting with their Israeli counterpart Israel Katz in Tel Aviv, the British and French foreign ministers warned of the consequences of escalating violence and stressed the need for a deal to end the Gaza war. 

Nonetheless, Katz reiterated that Israel would not remain silent in the face of any attack and has enlisted coalition countries not only to defend against any Iranian assault but also to participate in any Israeli retaliation.

Meanwhile, in the military scene, the Israeli army has intensified naval drills, simulating scenarios of targeting strategic sites and breaching maritime borders. The training took place in Haifa, the most dangerous and sensitive area and the most threatened by Hezbollah.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Prisoner

Deal

Negotiations

Israel

Settler

Attacks

Protests

Dispute

