Polio Outbreak in Gaza: A New Battle Amid the Ongoing Conflict

A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine SassineThe people of Gaza, especially its children, are facing‎ yet another battle, as confirmed cases of polio have begun to spread in the region.This virus, which has been eradicated in many countries and contained in others thanks to the vaccine introduced in the early 1950s, now poses a threat of an outbreak in Gaza, where the healthcare system has been devastated, and treatments are scarce, further threatening an entire generation of Palestinians.The first official case of polio has been recorded in the city of Deir al-Balah. The patient is a ten-month-old child who did not receive the polio vaccine due to its unavailability along with other medicines.It is worth noting that the virus was detected in sewage samples from Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah last July.This case serves as a warning bell, sounded by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who called for an immediate seven-day humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate a major vaccination campaign to combat polio and prevent a potential health disaster. Guterres stated that this effort requires massive, coordinated, and urgent action.Before the Gaza war, most children in the area were immunized against polio and other infectious diseases, but the United Nations insists on a vaccination campaign targeting over 640,000 children under the age of ten. This is because children in areas with widespread outbreaks need to be re-vaccinated even if they have previously received doses.Polio is highly contagious, can invade the nervous system, and cause paralysis, with its primary victims being children under the age of five.Hamas has welcomed the UN's call for a seven-day ceasefire to vaccinate thousands of children. The question remains whether Israel will agree to a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian reasons, which could lead to a longer truce.This question is particularly relevant given that the call for a ceasefire came from Guterres, whose relationship with Israel has been notably strained since October 7, prompting Tel Aviv to call for his dismissal and preventing him from visiting Israel multiple times.