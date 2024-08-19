News
Blinken's ninth visit to Israel: Netanyahu's stance challenges US efforts for Israel-Hamas peace deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-19 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Blinken's ninth visit to Israel: Netanyahu's stance challenges US efforts for Israel-Hamas peace deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
During his ninth visit to Israel since Al-Aqsa Flood war began, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed significant concern over the potential failure of the proposed deal between Israel and Hamas.
This apprehension followed his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Netanyahu's firm stance and rejection of the revised US proposal became apparent.
Netanyahu was reportedly taken aback by Blinken's accusation of obstructing the deal, mainly due to Netanyahu's insistence on not withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor and his demands for Israeli oversight of the Netzarim Corridor, as well as inspections of Gazans crossing to the north.
Blinken's discussions coincided with professional negotiations in Cairo involving Israeli, American, and Egyptian delegations to discuss various arrangements related to the deal.
Concurrently, pressure mounted on Netanyahu to soften his stance.
Security and military leaders presented Netanyahu with reports suggesting the feasibility of an Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor and the reopening of the Nitzana Crossing for the return of residents to the north without strict monitoring mechanisms.
Despite this, significant tension and exchanges of accusations marked the negotiations, with the delegation warning Netanyahu of the consequences of failed talks.
However, Netanyahu maintained that he alone would decide on the deal.
Netanyahu's firm position and the tense atmosphere surrounding the deal have coincided with escalating Israeli protests and sit-ins, alongside renewed visits by officials to military bases, most notably the Nevatim Airbase.
Amid widespread concern over the potential expansion of the war, a National Security Research Institute poll revealed that the proportion of Israelis advocating for war with Iran is only 9% lower than those opposing it, standing at 53%.
Additionally, 61% of respondents expressed confidence in the Israeli military's victory in its ongoing war with Gaza.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Blinken
US
Visit
Israel
Netanyahu
Efforts
Israel
Hamas
Peace
Deal
