US sanctions target those providing Iran with 'defense machinery,' Houthi oil trading
World News
20-06-2025 | 11:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US sanctions target those providing Iran with 'defense machinery,' Houthi oil trading
The Trump administration said on Friday it had issued fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting eight entities, one vessel and one person for their alleged role in providing sensitive machinery for Tehran's defense industry.
"The United States remains resolved to disrupt any effort by Iran to procure the sensitive, dual-use technology, components, and machinery that underpin the regime’s ballistic missile, unmanned aerial vehicle, and asymmetric weapons programs," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
"Treasury will continue to degrade Iran’s ability to produce and proliferate these deadly weapons, which threaten regional stability and global security," he added in a statement announcing the action.
Two of the entities include shipping companies based in Hong Kong: Unico Shipping Co Ltd and Athena Shipping Co Ltd, the statement said.
The Treasury Department on Friday also issued counterterrorism-related sanctions targeting Yemen's Houthis over alleged illicit oil trading and shipping, it said in a separate statement.
Those sanctions target four individuals, 12 entities, and two vessels over imported oil and other illicit goods to support the Houthis, the department said.
Reuters
World News
United States
Sanctions
Iran
Houthi
