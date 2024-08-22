Emotional Highlights and Rallying Calls Dominate Third Day of Democratic Convention

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22 | 12:38
High views
Emotional Highlights and Rallying Calls Dominate Third Day of Democratic Convention
2min
Emotional Highlights and Rallying Calls Dominate Third Day of Democratic Convention

A report by Mario Doueiri, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

On the third day of the Democratic Party convention in Chicago, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was the star of the evening, as he accepted his nomination for Vice President.

Walz's message was clear: the campaign has now entered its decisive stage, or "the final stretch," and Democrats need to "leave everything on the field" to secure victory in the November elections.

Walz, who accused Republican candidate Donald Trump of serving only the wealthy and extremists, presented a vision focused on helping middle-class families, lowering drug prices, and providing affordable housing.

Former President Bill Clinton added to the excitement with his mix of humor and seriousness. However, the surprise of the evening was Oprah Winfrey’s appearance, which brought significant emotional weight to the event. Her endorsement of Kamala Harris was impactful.

The most emotional moment came from the participation of the family of an American Jewish hostage currently held by Hamas. The hostage had been attending the Nova music festival at one of the Gaza border settlements on the night of October 7th. His family's testimony before the convention was filled with humanitarian and political messages.

Throughout the evening, the Democratic Party's core message was clear: rally the base and stay in the fight until the end.

