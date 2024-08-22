Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The northern front with Hezbollah has deepened divisions among Israelis over how to deal with the group, following the launch of at least 200 rockets and drones on Wednesday targeting the Golan and Galilee. This escalation marked a significant intensification of a war of attrition that has become a daily routine.



Despite the military and political threats from this front, security officials have downplayed the likelihood of the tension escalating into a full-scale war, as long as the army has not yet completed its campaign in Gaza or withdrawn from the Philadelphi Corridor.



These warnings come amid security reports indicating a shortage of more than 10,000 soldiers in the army’s ground and air forces, along with a need to replenish weapons stockpiles. Additionally, the troops are experiencing exhaustion due to the war, which has now been ongoing for over ten months.



This information has not changed the stance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is betting on achieving victory in both the north and south, as well as in the hostage issue.



Despite his phone call with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Netanyahu announced from the Ramat David Airbase that the army is prepared for various scenarios on all fronts.

Netanyahu’s threats, particularly those related to the front with Lebanon, come at a time when the political leadership has yet to discuss any of the plans presented by the military, as they wait for an opportunity for a diplomatic resolution.



A report from the security agencies revealed that a plan is currently being worked on, prioritizing the targeting of Hezbollah's strategic centers and weapons depots, while also preparing for all possible scenarios. The most dangerous of these would be Hezbollah's retaliation for the assassination of Fouad Shokor if the collapse of the prisoner exchange deal is officially announced, something everyone is working to avoid.