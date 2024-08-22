Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The northern front with Hezbollah has deepened divisions among Israelis over how to deal with the group, following the launch of at least 200 rockets and drones on Wednesday targeting the Golan and Galilee. This escalation marked a significant intensification of a war of attrition that has become a daily routine.

Despite the military and political threats from this front, security officials have downplayed the likelihood of the tension escalating into a full-scale war, as long as the army has not yet completed its campaign in Gaza or withdrawn from the Philadelphi Corridor.

These warnings come amid security reports indicating a shortage of more than 10,000 soldiers in the army’s ground and air forces, along with a need to replenish weapons stockpiles. Additionally, the troops are experiencing exhaustion due to the war, which has now been ongoing for over ten months.

This information has not changed the stance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is betting on achieving victory in both the north and south, as well as in the hostage issue.

Despite his phone call with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Netanyahu announced from the Ramat David Airbase that the army is prepared for various scenarios on all fronts.
Netanyahu’s threats, particularly those related to the front with Lebanon, come at a time when the political leadership has yet to discuss any of the plans presented by the military, as they wait for an opportunity for a diplomatic resolution.

A report from the security agencies revealed that a plan is currently being worked on, prioritizing the targeting of Hezbollah's strategic centers and weapons depots, while also preparing for all possible scenarios. The most dangerous of these would be Hezbollah's retaliation for the assassination of Fouad Shokor if the collapse of the prisoner exchange deal is officially announced, something everyone is working to avoid.
 

News Bulletin Reports

israel

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
Netanyahu Prioritizes Strategic Control Over Hostage Deal, Escalating Tensions in the Region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-21

Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20

Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-20

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors: Key Obstacles in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Emotional Highlights and Rallying Calls Dominate Third Day of Democratic Convention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-21

Netanyahu Prioritizes Strategic Control Over Hostage Deal, Escalating Tensions in the Region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-15

UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
World News
12:05

Cargo ferry sinks in Russian port after Ukrainian aerial attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli airstrikes target Naqoura, phosphorus bombing in Yaroun causes wildfires in forests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli airstrikes target Naqoura, phosphorus bombing in Yaroun causes wildfires in forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Salim Aoun to LBCI: The West refuses to arm Lebanese Army against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:27

Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list

LBCI
Middle East News
00:53

USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More