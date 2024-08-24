News
High-stakes Cairo talks: Will Hamas and Israeli delegations succeed in achieving a deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-24
High-stakes Cairo talks: Will Hamas and Israeli delegations succeed in achieving a deal?
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In Cairo, high-stakes negotiations are unfolding on parallel tracks as delegations from Hamas and Israel converge in the Egyptian capital.
A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya has arrived at the invitation of Egyptian and Qatari mediators. This visit comes just two days after the arrival of Israeli and American security teams, who are participating in discussions aimed at achieving a ceasefire and facilitating a prisoner exchange.
While Hamas officials are holding meetings with top Egyptian intelligence officials, their role in the talks is reportedly to be informed of the developments rather than to actively participate in the current round of negotiations, according to a source within Hamas who spoke to LBCI.
What is Hamas' position on any proposal deviating from the July 2 agreement?
Hamas has reiterated its commitment to the framework outlined in the July 2 agreement, which is based on US President Joe Biden's vision and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735.
The plan outlines a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the exchange of prisoners, followed by reconstruction efforts and the return of displaced persons.
Israeli media outlets have described the upcoming Sunday meeting between the mediators and the Israeli delegation in Cairo as pivotal for the future of the ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Hamas.
However, there is growing pessimism about the talks' success due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's continued insistence on maintaining military operations in Gaza and retaining control over key areas, including the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egyptian border and the Netzarim passage that divides the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.
On the other hand, Hamas remains steadfast in its demand for a complete Israeli withdrawal and the return of displaced residents as prerequisites for any new agreement.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Cairo
Egypt
Hamas
Israeli
Delegations
Deal
