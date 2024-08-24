Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With 72 days remaining until the US presidential elections, the political landscape is heating up as Americans brace for several critical events leading up to November 5.



Among the most anticipated are the debates, which are expected to be crucial in influencing voter decisions.



On September 10, the first debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will take place.



Following this, on October 1, a vice-presidential debate is expected to take place, potentially pitting Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz against Republican nominee J.D. Vance. Harris and Trump are also slated to engage in two additional debates in October.



As the debates approach, both candidates are working to solidify their strengths.



In this context, Trump hopes to benefit from the recent withdrawal of Robert Kennedy Jr. from the presidency and his support for him.



Kennedy, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and an independent candidate, had been associated with the Democratic Party.



However, Kennedy's endorsement was met with sharp criticism from his family, who labeled it a betrayal of their father and family values. Publicly, Kennedy cited issues such as freedom of speech, the war in Ukraine, and the protection of children as reasons for his withdrawal.



However, behind the scenes, financial challenges, a lack of funding, and Harris's candidacy—which caused Kennedy's predicted vote share to plummet from 9% to 4%, according to The Wall Street Journal—played a significant role in his decision. Despite Kennedy's backing, analysts doubt it will significantly boost Trump's standing.



According to Axios, the shrinking base of Kennedy supporters suggests that his endorsement may not translate into a substantial increase in votes for Trump.



The New York Times echoed this sentiment, noting that even if all Republicans and independents that previously supported Kennedy now back Trump, it would only result in a 1% gain in critical swing states.