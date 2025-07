The UK on Friday joined the EU's sweeping new package of sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war, targeting its energy sector by lowering a price cap for Moscow's oil exports.

"We're striking at the heart of the Russian energy sector alongside the EU. Together we will continue to apply relentless pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, squeezing his critical oil industry and cutting off funding for his illegal war," UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

