Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The family of Israeli hostage Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi celebrated after the Israeli military rescued him in a complex operation in southern Gaza.



Al-Qadi, a 52-year-old from Rahat, Negev, in southern Israel, was abducted by Hamas on October 7.



In a joint operation between the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security agency, Al-Qadi was freed, though further details of the mission remain undisclosed.



Al-Qadi is reportedly in good health and was transferred to a hospital for medical evaluation, where he was reunited with his family.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the military for their success, stating, "We are working to bring back the hostages through both negotiations and rescue operations, which requires our military presence on the ground."



Despite the successful rescue of Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi, the army reports that 108 hostages remain held by Hamas.