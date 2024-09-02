Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02 | 13:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite the outcry of tens of thousands of Israelis filling the streets in protest and a nationwide strike demanding a deal to bring home Israeli hostages, the Israeli government remains unmoved. 

The Israeli Cabinet met on Sunday evening, followed by an expanded government meeting on Monday morning, as demonstrators surrounded the government headquarters. 

Both meetings reaffirmed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to maintain Israel's presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, with the support of his ministers, except for Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu went beyond ignoring the protesters' demands, issuing a stern warning that Hamas would pay a heavy price for the deaths of the six prisoners whose bodies Israel recently recovered. 

The government decided to launch intensified operations in Gaza within 48 hours, mirroring the response to the killing of children in Majdal Shams, for which Tel Aviv blames Hezbollah.

The government's stance has fueled more anger among protesters and strikers, with political figures warning of the severe consequences of the government's stubbornness on the Philadelphi Corridor withdrawal.

The planned strike was supposed to last a couple of days, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis participating, some of whom participated in demonstrations for the first time. 

Moreover, some streets and shopping malls in the main cities were closed.

Ben Gurion Airport also witnessed the suspension of flights except for arrivals; hospitals stopped receiving wounded soldiers, schools closed their doors, and most of the services provided by local authorities to citizens were suspended.

In contrast, the protests revealed a sharp divide, earning it the label "the political left's strike." The right-wing opposed the strike and held demonstrations supporting the government's position. 

Meanwhile, the Labor Court, which heard an appeal from far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other right-wing groups, ruled to end the strike earlier, which was planned to end at 6:00 PM. 

As a result, the strike was called off at 2:30 PM, with the Histadrut labor union adhering to the decision, urging workers to return to their jobs.

As frustration mounts among the families of the hostages and protest leaders due to Netanyahu's stubbornness, they now place their hopes on Washington, seeking US intervention to push the deal forward and bring the hostages home.  

This hope is fueled by reports of a new American proposal that President Joe Biden intends to present to advance the negotiations.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Netanyahu

Unrest

Protests

Israel

US

Mediation

Hostage

Deal

Gaza

LBCI Next
Final proposal: American-Israeli hostage death in Gaza intensifies US push for prisoner exchange deal
Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Final proposal: American-Israeli hostage death in Gaza intensifies US push for prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54

Israeli labor strike disrupts flights and buses in push for Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23

Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Israel's Netanyahu says deal could be near for hostages in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Final proposal: American-Israeli hostage death in Gaza intensifies US push for prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-01

Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Five killed in Croatian nursing home

LBCI
World News
16:07

US CENTCOM says: ISIS facilitator captured in joint operation with Syrian Democratic Forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02

Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23

Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths

LBCI
World News
12:24

The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More