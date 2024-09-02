News
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Despite the outcry of tens of thousands of Israelis filling the streets in protest and a nationwide strike demanding a deal to bring home Israeli hostages, the Israeli government remains unmoved.
The Israeli Cabinet met on Sunday evening, followed by an expanded government meeting on Monday morning, as demonstrators surrounded the government headquarters.
Both meetings reaffirmed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to maintain Israel's presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, with the support of his ministers, except for Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Netanyahu went beyond ignoring the protesters' demands, issuing a stern warning that Hamas would pay a heavy price for the deaths of the six prisoners whose bodies Israel recently recovered.
The government decided to launch intensified operations in Gaza within 48 hours, mirroring the response to the killing of children in Majdal Shams, for which Tel Aviv blames Hezbollah.
The government's stance has fueled more anger among protesters and strikers, with political figures warning of the severe consequences of the government's stubbornness on the Philadelphi Corridor withdrawal.
The planned strike was supposed to last a couple of days, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis participating, some of whom participated in demonstrations for the first time.
Moreover, some streets and shopping malls in the main cities were closed.
Ben Gurion Airport also witnessed the suspension of flights except for arrivals; hospitals stopped receiving wounded soldiers, schools closed their doors, and most of the services provided by local authorities to citizens were suspended.
In contrast, the protests revealed a sharp divide, earning it the label "the political left's strike." The right-wing opposed the strike and held demonstrations supporting the government's position.
Meanwhile, the Labor Court, which heard an appeal from far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other right-wing groups, ruled to end the strike earlier, which was planned to end at 6:00 PM.
As a result, the strike was called off at 2:30 PM, with the Histadrut labor union adhering to the decision, urging workers to return to their jobs.
As frustration mounts among the families of the hostages and protest leaders due to Netanyahu's stubbornness, they now place their hopes on Washington, seeking US intervention to push the deal forward and bring the hostages home.
This hope is fueled by reports of a new American proposal that President Joe Biden intends to present to advance the negotiations.
