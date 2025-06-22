US strikes against Iran not aimed at regime change: Pentagon chief

The U.S. military's strikes on Iran's nuclear sites were not a preamble to plans for regime change, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday, adding that private messages had been sent to Tehran encouraging them to negotiate.



Still, Hegseth warned Iran against following through with past threats of retaliation against the United States, and said U.S. forces were postured to defend themselves, and take action if needed.



"This mission was not and has not been about regime change," Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon. "The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program."



The U.S. strikes included 14 bunker-buster bombs, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles and over 125 military aircraft, in an operation the top U.S. general, General Dan Caine, said was named "Operation Midnight."





Reuters