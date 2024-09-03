Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Could Lebanon face another cholera outbreak?



The country still bears the scars of the devastating wave from two years ago, which saw cases recorded in Akkar and Baalbek-Hermel, claiming the lives of over 20 people, including both Lebanese citizens and Syrian refugees.



So far, no new cases have been reported in Lebanon, but the possibility of an outbreak looms large if preventive measures are not taken. The risk has heightened with recent cholera cases emerging in Syria, sparking fears of the disease spreading to refugee camps and the host communities in Lebanon.



Particular concern is focused on the border regions with Syria, where poor sanitation systems and leaking sewage into irrigation and drinking water networks create prime conditions for the waterborne disease to spread.



Lebanon's Health Ministry has launched a proactive campaign, working with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF through its epidemiological surveillance unit.



The vaccination campaign, now in its third week, has mobilized 130 teams on the ground in areas including Aarsal (Baalbek-Hermel), Bar Elias, Qab Elias, Saadnayel (Bekaa), Halba, Bebnine, Deir Dalloum (Akkar), Aamroussieh and Hay El Sellom (Mount Lebanon), which are close to the polluted Ghadir River.



Until now, approximately 134,000 people, both Lebanese and Syrians, have received the vaccine, with authorities urging everyone over the age of one to get vaccinated, even if they participated in the previous campaign two years ago, to ensure community immunity.



While vaccination is crucial, it must be accompanied by other preventive measures that the public can start implementing immediately.



If there are concerns about contracting the disease, how can one be sure, and what are the symptoms? How should one respond to prevent further spread if infected?



The Health Ministry is striving to prevent a cholera outbreak by tracking cases, given the difficulty of detecting the disease before it crosses borders, as was the case with COVID-19.