News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In less than an hour, after US President Joe Biden criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to reach a deal, Netanyahu firmly reiterated his stance in a press conference, refusing to back down on demand for control over the Philadelphi Corridor.
This decision came amidst the calls of hundreds of thousands of Israeli protesters demanding an immediate hostage deal.
Netanyahu's position has placed him at odds with Israeli security agencies, which have warned that maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor and intensifying military operations against Hamas could endanger the lives of Israeli hostages.
Nonetheless, Netanyahu, who views the three main objectives of the Gaza war as hinging on control of the Philadelphi Corridor, continues to defend himself against accusations of being the primary obstacle to a deal.
Efforts to break the deadlock persist, with Mossad chief David Barnea returning from a swift visit to Doha to consult on the deal before Netanyahu's comments.
Simultaneously, Ron Dermer, Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs and a close ally of Netanyahu held talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Qatari officials to guarantee both Israel and Hamas accept the proposed deal that President Biden is expected to present.
Following a decision by Israeli security forces to prioritize the West Bank as the second critical front after Gaza—replacing the northern front, which is now described as a "ticking bomb" rather than a "time bomb"—the Israeli military has expanded its operations to Hebron.
They are also addressing a wave of bomb attacks targeting settlements and Israeli cities, labeled by some as "booby-trap operations" after thwarting an attempted car bombing that was rigged for remote detonation.
Amidst these developments and escalating security concerns, there is growing political and party pressure within Israel to advance a deal that could de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, Gaza, and Lebanon. These pressures are also aimed at bringing down Netanyahu's government.
As a result, the Shas party, led by Aryeh Deri, and other Haredi parties are under pressure to withdraw from the coalition.
However, these coalition partners have yet to take a definitive stance in the face of threats from far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Philadelphi
Corridor
Debate
Israeli
Protests
US
Pressure
Netanyahu
Gaza
Strategy
Next
Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02
Netanyahu states Israel must retain control of key corridor on Egypt-Gaza border
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02
Netanyahu states Israel must retain control of key corridor on Egypt-Gaza border
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02
Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02
Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18
Netanyahu and Military Leaders Agree on Philadelphi Corridor Amidst Gaza Conflict Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18
Netanyahu and Military Leaders Agree on Philadelphi Corridor Amidst Gaza Conflict Disputes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two months until US elections: Gaza war impacts US election campaign for Democrats and Republicans
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two months until US elections: Gaza war impacts US election campaign for Democrats and Republicans
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
UN wants Gaza fighting pause to vaccinate children against polio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
UN wants Gaza fighting pause to vaccinate children against polio
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:42
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
Lebanon News
05:42
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
2
Lebanon News
08:37
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
08:37
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
3
Lebanon News
07:10
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:10
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
5
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
6
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
7
Lebanon News
08:48
Justice Minister Henri Khoury on Riad Salameh's arrest: Judiciary has spoken, we respect its decision
Lebanon News
08:48
Justice Minister Henri Khoury on Riad Salameh's arrest: Judiciary has spoken, we respect its decision
8
Lebanon Economy
05:01
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
Lebanon Economy
05:01
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More