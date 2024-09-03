Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy

Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy
Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In less than an hour, after US President Joe Biden criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to reach a deal, Netanyahu firmly reiterated his stance in a press conference, refusing to back down on demand for control over the Philadelphi Corridor. 

This decision came amidst the calls of hundreds of thousands of Israeli protesters demanding an immediate hostage deal.

Netanyahu's position has placed him at odds with Israeli security agencies, which have warned that maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor and intensifying military operations against Hamas could endanger the lives of Israeli hostages.  

Nonetheless, Netanyahu, who views the three main objectives of the Gaza war as hinging on control of the Philadelphi Corridor, continues to defend himself against accusations of being the primary obstacle to a deal. 

Efforts to break the deadlock persist, with Mossad chief David Barnea returning from a swift visit to Doha to consult on the deal before Netanyahu's comments. 

Simultaneously, Ron Dermer, Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs and a close ally of Netanyahu held talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Qatari officials to guarantee both Israel and Hamas accept the proposed deal that President Biden is expected to present.

Following a decision by Israeli security forces to prioritize the West Bank as the second critical front after Gaza—replacing the northern front, which is now described as a "ticking bomb" rather than a "time bomb"—the Israeli military has expanded its operations to Hebron. 

They are also addressing a wave of bomb attacks targeting settlements and Israeli cities, labeled by some as "booby-trap operations" after thwarting an attempted car bombing that was rigged for remote detonation.

Amidst these developments and escalating security concerns, there is growing political and party pressure within Israel to advance a deal that could de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, Gaza, and Lebanon. These pressures are also aimed at bringing down Netanyahu's government. 

As a result, the Shas party, led by Aryeh Deri, and other Haredi parties are under pressure to withdraw from the coalition. 

However, these coalition partners have yet to take a definitive stance in the face of threats from far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

