Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-06 | 12:52
Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Road accidents in Lebanon rarely grab the public's attention, yet they remain one of the country's most pressing challenges.
On September 3, 2024, the Traffic Control Center reported seven fatalities and 12 injuries in the previous 24 hours alone. These alarming figures highlight a dangerous reality despite conflicting comprehensive statistics on the matter.
According to official data from the Traffic Control Center, 253 deaths and 1,574 injuries have been recorded so far in 2024.
However, traffic safety experts estimate much higher numbers, as many accidents go unreported, and victims who die days after accidents are not counted among road casualties. A unified national road safety observatory would offer more accurate and consistent statistics.
One of the most troubling aspects is that a significant portion of the victims are aged between 18 and 29, with an alarming number of underage drivers involved. A study conducted between 2015 and 2022 found that 45% of those killed were between 15 and 17 years old and were driving at the time of the accident.
Young drivers are often seen as the most reckless on the road, but pedestrians—particularly older adults—also engage in risky behavior, frequently crossing streets without using pedestrian bridges. This explains why 39% of traffic fatalities are pedestrians.
Many argue that the state should first address issues such as poor lighting on roads, potholes, faulty barriers, and uneven surfaces that damage vehicles.
While these concerns are valid and long overdue for attention, a fundamental solution lies in reducing speed. Speed turns an accident from moderate to fatal in a matter of moments.
For instance, a head-on collision between two vehicles becomes fatal above 70 km/h. Side-impact crashes become deadly at speeds over 50 km/h, and a side collision with a stationary object, like a tree, can be fatal at just 30 km/h.
Hitting a pedestrian at speeds as low as 30 km/h can still result in death. That is why speed limits are strictly enforced in populated areas, although these numbers also depend on individual safety measures taken by drivers.
Ultimately, the responsibility lies with each one of us, as we are all at risk.
