Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The recent attack at the Allenby Bridge, also known as King Hussein Bridge, which resulted in the deaths of three Israelis on Sunday, has shifted the priorities of Israel's expanded cabinet from addressing the northern front to dealing with the fallout in the West Bank and Jerusalem.



In a security report presented to the cabinet, Israeli security agencies recommended a cautious approach toward Jordan to prevent further strain on diplomatic relations and maintain stability in the Jordanian monarchy.



Following the attack, reports highlighted significant failures within both the political and security establishments regarding oversight of Israel's borders with Jordan. It was revealed that Israeli authorities do not conduct thorough inspections at the border crossings, especially for Jordanian truck drivers.



Israel shares its longest border with Jordan, stretching over 309 kilometers, much of which lacks physical barriers, with some sections having deteriorated fences or wire.



According to Israeli sources, large quantities of weapons have been smuggled into Jordan through these borders, and there have been cases of fighters crossing into the West Bank to support Palestinian factions. Tel Aviv is also increasingly concerned about Iran's active role in these operations.



The consequences of the Allenby Bridge incident are not limited to security concerns. The indefinite closure of the border crossing could harm not only Israel's economy but also that of the Palestinians.



The Palestinian Economy Ministry reports that annual trade between Palestine and Jordan averages around $380 million, with the majority passing through this critical crossing.



In response to the situation, Israel has tightened security measures at all border crossings, particularly at the King Hussein Bridge.



Israeli security agencies have also recommended practical steps to ease tensions in the West Bank, recognizing that unrest there could directly impact Jordan's stability.



Recommendations include blocking provocative actions by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, allowing Palestinian workers to return to Israel, and halting Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's plans to penalize and weaken the Palestinian Authority.