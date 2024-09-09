Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-09 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The recent attack at the Allenby Bridge, also known as King Hussein Bridge, which resulted in the deaths of three Israelis on Sunday, has shifted the priorities of Israel's expanded cabinet from addressing the northern front to dealing with the fallout in the West Bank and Jerusalem. 

In a security report presented to the cabinet, Israeli security agencies recommended a cautious approach toward Jordan to prevent further strain on diplomatic relations and maintain stability in the Jordanian monarchy.

Following the attack, reports highlighted significant failures within both the political and security establishments regarding oversight of Israel's borders with Jordan. It was revealed that Israeli authorities do not conduct thorough inspections at the border crossings, especially for Jordanian truck drivers. 

Israel shares its longest border with Jordan, stretching over 309 kilometers, much of which lacks physical barriers, with some sections having deteriorated fences or wire.

According to Israeli sources, large quantities of weapons have been smuggled into Jordan through these borders, and there have been cases of fighters crossing into the West Bank to support Palestinian factions. Tel Aviv is also increasingly concerned about Iran's active role in these operations.

The consequences of the Allenby Bridge incident are not limited to security concerns. The indefinite closure of the border crossing could harm not only Israel's economy but also that of the Palestinians. 

The Palestinian Economy Ministry reports that annual trade between Palestine and Jordan averages around $380 million, with the majority passing through this critical crossing.

In response to the situation, Israel has tightened security measures at all border crossings, particularly at the King Hussein Bridge. 

Israeli security agencies have also recommended practical steps to ease tensions in the West Bank, recognizing that unrest there could directly impact Jordan's stability. 

Recommendations include blocking provocative actions by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, allowing Palestinian workers to return to Israel, and halting Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's plans to penalize and weaken the Palestinian Authority.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Reassessment

Border

Security

Impact

Allenby Bridge

Shooting

Israel

West Bank

Jordan

LBCI Next
Arrest warrant issued: Former BDL governor Riad Salameh arrested ahead of second hearing
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08

Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-08

Israeli authorities say two wounded in shooting attack near Jordan border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-08

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-08

Jordan closes King Hussein Bridge with West Bank after shooting incident

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in latest poll: Swing states to decide election outcome

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Arrest warrant issued: Former BDL governor Riad Salameh arrested ahead of second hearing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-03

Fuel prices update: Latest list issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More