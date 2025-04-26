Possible meeting between Zelensky and Trump in Rome: Senior official to AFP

26-04-2025 | 02:35
Possible meeting between Zelensky and Trump in Rome: Senior official to AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could meet U.S. leader Donald Trump in Rome, where they are attending the funeral Saturday of Pope Francis, a senior official told AFP.

"The two presidents could meet," the official said, speaking anonymously. Trump claimed on Friday the warring parties, Russia and Ukraine, was "very close to a deal."

AFP

