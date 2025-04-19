In war-scarred Aalma El Chaeb, Easter marks a return to resilience

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



In the southern Lebanese border town of Aalma El Chaeb, where scars of war remain visible in shattered homes and damaged churches, residents are reclaiming Easter as a symbol of resilience and renewal.



Despite ongoing tensions and parts of the town still occupied, hundreds of residents returned this week to mark the holiday in their hometown. Many say their presence is a form of defiance and a declaration of belonging.



Among them is a local family who had stayed until the very last moment before evacuating—and were among the first to come back. For them, celebrating Easter in Aalma El Chaeb, regardless of the destruction left behind, is a way of restoring a sense of normalcy.



The town held a Good Friday procession attended by a large number of residents, followed by Holy Saturday services in several churches.



Preparations are underway for Easter Sunday, with many seeing the holiday as a rare opportunity for collective hope.



Like many villages across southern Lebanon, Aalma El Chaeb continues to endure the heavy toll of conflict. But for its people, this Easter is not just about tradition but about holding onto faith that better days will return.