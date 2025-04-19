News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In war-scarred Aalma El Chaeb, Easter marks a return to resilience
News Bulletin Reports
19-04-2025 | 13:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
In war-scarred Aalma El Chaeb, Easter marks a return to resilience
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
In the southern Lebanese border town of Aalma El Chaeb, where scars of war remain visible in shattered homes and damaged churches, residents are reclaiming Easter as a symbol of resilience and renewal.
Despite ongoing tensions and parts of the town still occupied, hundreds of residents returned this week to mark the holiday in their hometown. Many say their presence is a form of defiance and a declaration of belonging.
Among them is a local family who had stayed until the very last moment before evacuating—and were among the first to come back. For them, celebrating Easter in Aalma El Chaeb, regardless of the destruction left behind, is a way of restoring a sense of normalcy.
The town held a Good Friday procession attended by a large number of residents, followed by Holy Saturday services in several churches.
Preparations are underway for Easter Sunday, with many seeing the holiday as a rare opportunity for collective hope.
Like many villages across southern Lebanon, Aalma El Chaeb continues to endure the heavy toll of conflict. But for its people, this Easter is not just about tradition but about holding onto faith that better days will return.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
War
Aalma El Chaeb
Easter
Families
Holiday
Next
Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates
Secret talks in Paris: Israel pushes US to back military action against Iran's nuclear sites
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
0
World News
10:09
Putin announces 'Easter truce' in Ukraine conflict
World News
10:09
Putin announces 'Easter truce' in Ukraine conflict
0
Lebanon News
03:40
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
Lebanon News
03:40
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-18
Secret talks in Paris: Israel pushes US to back military action against Iran's nuclear sites
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-18
Secret talks in Paris: Israel pushes US to back military action against Iran's nuclear sites
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Israeli army claims to kill another Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Israeli army claims to kill another Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
2
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
5
Lebanon News
03:40
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
Lebanon News
03:40
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
6
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
7
World News
09:39
Iran-US nuclear talks in Rome end: Iranian state TV
World News
09:39
Iran-US nuclear talks in Rome end: Iranian state TV
8
Variety and Tech
05:15
Game On kicks off family fun at Forum de Beyrouth
Variety and Tech
05:15
Game On kicks off family fun at Forum de Beyrouth
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More