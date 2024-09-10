Government's Proposal for Military Retirees: Temporary Relief Amid Institutional Challenges

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10 | 12:44
High views
Government&#39;s Proposal for Military Retirees: Temporary Relief Amid Institutional Challenges
4min
Government's Proposal for Military Retirees: Temporary Relief Amid Institutional Challenges

A report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The cry of the retired soldiers, standing in front of the entrance to the Grand Serail where two cabinet sessions were scheduled—one with a regular agenda in the morning and another focused on the budget afterward—was echoed by all their fellow retirees, who blocked all the roads leading to the Serail.

The protesters resorted to burning tires, blocking roads, and attempting to remove the barbed wire around the Serail building, aiming to prevent ministers from attending the session because the agenda failed to address the correction of military salaries, which have significantly lost their value.

The retirees' efforts succeeded in canceling the session due to a lack of quorum, which requires 16 ministers. Only four ministers managed to reach the Grand Serail: Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi, Caretaker Minister of Industry George Bouchekian, Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Qorm, and Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports George Kallas.

This situation unfolded despite the fact that Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to ministerial sources, had contacted the Army Commander Joseph Aoun to ask for the road to be opened for the ministers. The response was that such an action could lead to "bloodshed," prompting Mikati to withdraw his request. His insistence on holding the session stemmed from a desire to submit the budget proposal within the legal timeframe, before October 7th, as the Ministry of Finance had completed its preparation.

After announcing the postponement of the session, Mikati invited a delegation of retired soldiers, led by the head of the Retired Officers Association, General Nicolas Mezher, to discuss the government's plan to improve military pensions. However, the delegation was prevented from entering by their colleagues, who vandalized Mezher's car, arguing that the association represents only itself and that the retirees are represented by the Retired Military Personnel Gathering.

But what would the Caretaker Prime Minister have told the retired soldiers? According to ministerial sources, he intended to assure them that the government had been working on addressing their demands by passing decrees that would grant them perseverance and productivity allowances, gradually increasing their salaries by up to 45 times their pre-2019 income as a temporary solution. This would remain within the government's available resources and budget limits until a law is passed by Parliament to amend the salary and rank scale, which would allow for a more permanent adjustment to their basic salaries and benefits.

According to LBCI information, the perseverance and productivity allowances Mikati referred to would be structured in a way that doubles the basic salary starting from October 1, 2024, followed by an additional doubling from February 1, 2025. 

However, this adjustment would be capped, ensuring that the total pension does not exceed 30 million Lebanese pounds. Furthermore, sources indicate that the doors of the Grand Serail remain open to military retirees at any time for discussions regarding their demands. The aim is not to oppose them but to address these challenges collaboratively until a president is elected and institutional operations return to full functionality.

News Bulletin Reports

Retirees

Military

Lebanon

Grand Serail

Mikati

