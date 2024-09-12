Shalamcheh-Basra Railway: A New Economic Lifeline Connecting Iran, Iraq, and Syrian Ports

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Stretching 32 km and crossing the Iran-Iraq border, a new economic lifeline could potentially fuel Syrian ports. This is the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line.



The idea was first proposed in 2011 but was delayed due to the deteriorating security situation in Iraq with the rise of the terrorist group ISIS. The project resurfaced in 2023 when Iraq and Iran signed an agreement to expedite the construction of the railway, with both sides committing to complete the project within two years.



The Iranian president’s visit to Iraq on September 11 provided an additional boost, renewing high-level political support and commitments for the project's completion. Discussions between the two sides helped resolve technical, financial, and border security issues, which may speed up the project's progress.



However, one major obstacle remains. The executive director of Iran’s railway company, Miad Salehi, stated that the project requires the removal of landmines leftover from the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988). Since 2023, about 4 kilometers into Iraqi territory have been cleared, with over 6,000 landmines and unexploded ordnance destroyed in three phases. This demining process will continue gradually.



According to Al Jazeera, Iran places great importance on Iraq, viewing it as a vital link to Syria and Lebanon within the resistance axis. Iran also aims to connect the Shalamcheh-Basra railway to Syrian ports.



