Iran says constantly consulting with Russia on “nuclear issues”

Middle East News
17-04-2025 | 05:28
High views
Iran says constantly consulting with Russia on "nuclear issues"
Iran says constantly consulting with Russia on “nuclear issues”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday, during a visit to Moscow ahead of planned talks early next week between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s disputed nuclear program, that Tehran is constantly consulting with Russia on its nuclear issues.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear Program

US

Russia

